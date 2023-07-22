How To Add A Student ID Card To Samsung Wallet On Galaxy Phones

In an age where nearly every college student has a smartphone, there isn't really any reason for schools to still be wasting plastic on creating physical student ID cards. Losing a card is an annoyance, but if anyone loses their phone, then they've probably got bigger things to worry about than whether or not they can get into the computer lab. Through the power of digital wallets, students can keep their IDs on their person at all times with their phones, saving on both plastic and pocket space.

For those students who happen to own a Samsung Galaxy phone, the option is now available to add a digital copy of their student IDs to the Samsung Wallet app, allowing their phones to serve the same purposes as a physical card, whether it be as a pass for labs and classrooms or identification to borrow a library book. As long as you're a student in a school, you can add your student ID to the app.