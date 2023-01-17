Why Samsung Pay App On Some Galaxy Phones Is Better Than Other Tap-To-Pay Apps

Just like Apple offers its own payment system in the form of Apple Pay and Google has its Google Wallet app (or GPay, depending on your country), Samsung has been shipping its own Samsung Pay app for a while now. The app stores an encrypted version of your credit or debit card that is shared with payment terminals when you make a contactless transaction.

As an added security measure, the Samsung Pay app stores all card information separately in a secure storage vault that it calls Samsung KNOX, complete with its own security algorithms. Like Apple and Google, it also supports many regional payment systems, like UPI in India or NPP in Australia. The app also serves as a wallet that lets you quickly generate QR codes for receiving digital payments. There used to be one thing that made Samsung Pay truly unique, though.

The debut of the Galaxy S21 series marked the demise of a critically important feature that made Samsung Pay one of the most versatile apps of its kind. That feature was called Magnetic Secure Transaction (MST), which worked alongside Near Field Communication (NFC) and made Samsung Pay a far better app than its rivals.