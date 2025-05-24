Major Power Strip And Surge Protector Brands, Ranked Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In a world where nearly every device, from your phone to your coffee machine, needs charging, a good power strip is no longer just a nice-to-have. It's a low-key hero that keeps your gadgets powered and, more importantly, protected. Whether you're building out a gaming battle station, setting up a home office, or just trying to prevent your living room from becoming a jungle of tangled cords, the right surge protector can make all the difference.
However, not all power strips are created equal. Some are built for travel. Others are designed to survive the dust and chaos of a garage. Some have a plethora of USB ports, others also have power backup features. Still, there's one thing that's even more important than all those features — the brand behind it.
When you're plugging in thousands of dollars' worth of electronics, the last thing you want is to trust a cheap strip that barely meets safety standards. To help you make the right choice, we've ranked these brands based on hands-on experience, customer reviews, product features, surge ratings, and overall reliability. Here's what to buy, what to avoid, and who's really keeping your tech safe.
Amazon Basics
Let's kick things off with, well — the basics. Amazon Basics covers a wide range of products, from top-rated hand tools to home cleaning tools. They also have power strips. Amazon Basics surge protectors – such as the Amazon Basics Surge Protector Power Strip – are like the plain bagels of the power strip world. They get the job done, fill a need, and don't try to be fancy about it. If you're looking for something super affordable and straightforward, this is your guy.
These strips are widely available and perfect for light-duty setups, including bedside lamps, phone chargers, or a couple of low-wattage gadgets. They usually come with a few outlets, basic on/off switches, and minimal surge protection. No flashy designs or over-the-top bells and whistles — just a strip and some sockets.
Don't expect high-end surge protection, however. Joule ratings are low, and these aren't built for expensive gaming rigs or sensitive electronics. They're more of a better than nothing option rather than a powerhouse protector — great for students, casual users, or people who need lots of cheap outlets in a pinch. Speaking of which, several users have pointed out that the outlets are spaced pretty tightly, so if you're plugging in bulkier adapters, a six-port strip might not actually give you six usable slots.
CRST
CRST is built to be tough. Like, survives a drop in the garage level of tough. These surge protectors are clearly made with workshops, industrial spaces, and heavy-duty users in mind. If you're running power tools from one of the major brands, large appliances, or anything that makes a lot of noise and dust, CRST is worth a look. They often come with features like individual outlet switches, metal housings, and long cords. Basically, they scream durability — but products like the CRST Six Outlet Metal Heavy Duty Power Strip may not be perfect for a sleek little home office.
That's because CRST power strips are chunky, not exactly pretty, and lack modern conveniences like USB ports or smart features. Also, don't expect app control, voice integration, or anything even remotely techy. This brand is pure utility. Then again, most of CRST's users prefer that about its products. Most consumers love the reliability and build quality, especially in rugged environments. If form doesn't matter and function is king, CRST is a solid pick. But for anyone who wants something more compact, stylish, or feature-packed, it's best to keep reading.
Monster Cable
Monster is a brand that made its name with flashy, high-end A/V accessories and cables that cost more than your headphones. It's safe to say that their surge protectors also follow the same vibe — most are premium-looking, geared toward home theater setups, and priced like they've got gold inside. To be fair, Monster's surge protectors such as the Monster Pro MI Professional Power Strip are well-built and come with some nice touches like noise filtering, angled outlets, and fireproof MOVs (metal oxide varistors). They definitely look the part on a fancy media console.
While all of that sounds good, there is one glaring issue here — you're paying a lot for the name. You see, in terms of actual protection, there are more affordable brands that offer higher Joule ratings and better feature sets. Also, Monster hasn't kept up with some of the smart features and USB-C integration that modern brands now offer by default. If you're building a high-end home theater and want something that looks the part, Monster might make sense. However, general use or budget-conscious buyers are likely better off elsewhere.
GE (General Electric)
General Electric is one of those legacy brands that's been around forever, and their surge protectors embody a dependable, no-nonsense attitude. They're solid, they're practical, and a little boring. Still, when it comes to power strips, boring isn't always a bad thing. In fact, it often means dependable.
GE offers a broad lineup, from basic multi-outlet strips like the GE Pro 6-Outlet Surge Protector to flat-plug designs that slide neatly behind furniture, and even wall tap surge protectors with built-in USB ports. They're priced reasonably and are incredibly easy to find, too. In fact, you'll spot a GE power strip hanging on a shelf in just about every hardware or electronics store.
Are they cutting-edge? Not really. GE strips tend to lag when it comes to modern features — no USB-C fast charging, no smart control, and definitely no energy tracking. The designs can feel dated, too, especially when you're trying to plug in bulkier adapters, since the space between outlets is often limited. On the plus side, most models do come with longer cables, which is a practical bonus many users appreciate.
All in all, GE power strips are a safe pick for everyday use, whether it's a bedroom, kitchen, or office. They may not be flashy or high-tech, but they get the job done, and sometimes, that's exactly what matters most.
Tessan
Tessan is the go-to brand for anyone who loves to travel light and hates cable chaos. Known for their minimalist, space-saving designs, Tessan makes compact power strips and wall adapters that don't skimp on functionality. Most models come with built-in USB ports, and the lineup includes everything from cube-shaped power hubs to flat strip designs that slide neatly behind furniture or tuck easily into tight corners. What really makes Tessan stand out is how suitcase-friendly everything feels. These are the power strips you pack for hotels, Airbnb stays, coffee shop workdays, or even just to clean up the clutter on a tiny desk.
Additionally, many of their flat plug models such as the Tessan Flat Plug Extension Cord also come with flat cables to help prevent tangling, earning them bonus points for anyone trying to keep their workspace looking neat. Of course, convenience comes with limits, and Tessan is no different. Their products generally have lower surge protection ratings and aren't built for heavy-duty devices like gaming desktops, microwaves, or hair dryers. They're best suited for phones, tablets, travel routers, and other small electronics.
Still, if you're after portability, good design, and everyday charging convenience, especially for travel, Tessan hits the mark. It's tidy, it's functional, and it doesn't take up more space than it has to, making it a strong mid-list contender.
Anker
Anker is a household name when it comes to chargers, and is also one of the best power bank brands out there. As such, it's no surprise the brand has brought that same magic to the power strip game.
What you get with Anker is smart design, excellent build quality, and a serious focus on user convenience. Their surge protectors and USB power strips like the Anker Surge Protector Power Strip are compact, modern, and include multiple USB-A and USB-C ports alongside AC outlets. What's more is that many models also support fast charging, which is a huge bonus when you're powering up phones, tablets, or even portable game consoles. Of course, you can always buy one of Anker's top Android chargers to juice up additional devices, but it's nice to have USB ports on the surge protector itself.
That said, surge protection isn't Anker's strongest suit. Joule ratings tend to be on the modest side, meaning these strips are better for low- to mid-powered devices than for plugging in your full desktop setup or high-end gaming rig. It's not that they'll fail, but there are brands with beefier protection for more expensive gear. That said, if you're a tech-savvy user with a tidy setup, Anker offers a solid mix of form and function. Anker's surge protectors are especially beloved by travelers, remote workers, and students who want a dependable way to keep all their devices powered without carrying a brick.
Tripp Lite
If you've ever worked in IT or set foot in a data center, you've probably seen some Tripp Lite gear. This brand is all about performance and protection. They're famous for offering industrial-strength surge protectors that are super reliable while being no-nonsense.
That's because Tripp Lite doesn't chase trends. You won't find rainbow LEDs or ultra-slim profiles here. What you will find, however, are serious Joule ratings, long-lasting build quality, and models that range from desktop-friendly all the way to rack-mount solutions for servers and AV systems. They've got power strips with tel/data line protection, EMI/RFI filtering, and features that appeal to folks who actually read surge spec sheets.
Customers love power strips like the Tripp Lite 12 Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip for its durability, reliability, and tech-friendly features – even if the designs feel a bit utilitarian. These strips are built to last and protect valuable gear, especially in work-from-home setups where a laptop is also your paycheck. While they may not be the prettiest strips on this list, when it comes to pure performance, Tripp Lite is a brand pros swear by, and for good reason.
CyberPower
CyberPower strikes a rare balance between affordability and high-end features. This has made it a favorite among gamers, content creators, and just about anyone looking for great value.
Whether you need basic outlet expansion or full-fledged battery backup units, CyberPower has a model that fits the bill. What sets them apart is the attention to feature-rich functionality. Power strips such as the CyberPower CSP806U Professional Surge Protector come with rotating outlets, spaced-out sockets for bulky plugs, USB charging ports, and high surge ratings that make them ideal for powering up expensive electronics.
Design-wise, CyberPower blends utility with a touch of style, offering something that's not too flashy, but definitely more modern than your average strip. And when it comes to price, they often undercut bigger names like APC without skimping on safety features. As such, most customers love that they can plug in multiple devices confidently and appreciate the brand's track record of solid protection. Whether you're gaming, editing video, or just looking to safeguard your entertainment setup, CyberPower hits that sweet spot of function, form, and friendly pricing.
APC by Schneider Electric
Unlike most brands on this list that focus purely on surge protectors, APC takes things a big step further. Their specialty is that they make UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supplies) units that not only protect your devices from power spikes, but also keep them running when the power goes out. That alone makes APC a top-tier pick for anyone dealing with sensitive or critical tech.
These aren't just glorified power strips. APC's UPS systems – such as the APC UPS Battery Backup Surge Protector – offer built-in surge protection across multiple outlets, combined with battery backup that gives your devices precious uptime during blackouts. So whether it's your Wi-Fi router, desktop PC, or work-from-home setup, you're not just preventing damage — you're avoiding disruption altogether.
They also throw in smart extras like circuit breakers, line noise filtering, and data/network port protection on select models. It's no surprise their products are staples in IT departments, production studios, and home offices where downtime just isn't an option. Sure, they're bulkier than your average surge protector, and no one's giving out style points here. Still, if you value function over flair, APC is in a league of its own. Slightly pricier? Yep, but you're not just paying for protection — you're paying for uninterrupted peace of mind, and that's worth every penny.
Belkin
Sitting comfortably at the top of our list is Belkin. It's one of the most trustworthy cord and charger brands for your phone, and Belkin products manage to combine great looks, practical features, and dependable protection all in one sleek package. Belkin's surge protectors are what you get when you want form and function, and as such, their range is vast. They've got wall-mounted options, pivot-plug strips, USB-C enabled models, and even travel-friendly designs. Their surge ratings are solid, the port layouts are thoughtfully spaced, and everything feels polished, right down to the soft-touch power switches.
However, what truly sets devices like the Belkin 12-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip apart is its Connected Equipment Warranty (CEW). Unlike many competitors, Belkin doesn't just back their own product, but they also offer protection for your connected devices. Depending on the model, this warranty can cover up to $300,000 in damages to equipment that was properly connected to a Belkin surge protector during a power surge or spike. This means added peace of mind for your valuable electronics, from laptops to home theater systems.
In addition to the CEW, Belkin surge protectors often come with high Joule ratings, multiple AC outlets, and USB ports for versatile charging options. Their products are widely available and cater to various needs, whether you're looking for a compact strip for travel or a robust unit for heavy-duty use. If you want the best mix of safety, convenience, and modern design, this is the brand to trust.
Methodology
To rank the best power strip and surge protector brands, we looked at a mix of hands-on use, customer feedback, and product research. First, we included brands we've personally used across home offices, gaming setups, and even while traveling. Then, we read through hundreds of customer reviews on sites like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to see what real users had to say about reliability, performance, and everyday use.
We also looked closely at each brand's features and specs like surge protection strength, the number of outlets, how far apart those outlets are, USB and USB-C ports, build quality, and extra perks like flat plugs, long cables, and auto shut-off switches. Finally, we also took into account how well-known each brand is, how good their customer support is, and how easy it is to buy their products. The goal was to make a list that doesn't just focus on numbers, but also on what makes a surge protector's power strip actually useful and trustworthy in real life.