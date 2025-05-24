Major Power Strip And Surge Protector Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In a world where nearly every device, from your phone to your coffee machine, needs charging, a good power strip is no longer just a nice-to-have. It's a low-key hero that keeps your gadgets powered and, more importantly, protected. Whether you're building out a gaming battle station, setting up a home office, or just trying to prevent your living room from becoming a jungle of tangled cords, the right surge protector can make all the difference.

However, not all power strips are created equal. Some are built for travel. Others are designed to survive the dust and chaos of a garage. Some have a plethora of USB ports, others also have power backup features. Still, there's one thing that's even more important than all those features — the brand behind it.

When you're plugging in thousands of dollars' worth of electronics, the last thing you want is to trust a cheap strip that barely meets safety standards. To help you make the right choice, we've ranked these brands based on hands-on experience, customer reviews, product features, surge ratings, and overall reliability. Here's what to buy, what to avoid, and who's really keeping your tech safe.

