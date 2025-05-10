Why Do Some Cables Have A Black Cylinder At The End? Here's What They're For

To charge or power your everyday devices, you likely use a variety of cables. One thing you may have noticed about some of these cables, especially the ones you use to charge laptops, connect keyboards, or power printers, is that they have a small black cylinder near the end. You might also have noticed them in certain USB and HDMI cables, as well as those used in medical equipment. But what exactly do these cylinders do?

The tiny cylinder on the cable goes by a lot of names, such as ferrite bead, ferrite core, ferrite choke, or EMI filter. As you can guess from the name, it's made of ferrite, which is a magnetic material composed of iron oxide. The main purpose of these ferrite beads is to block electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio-frequency interference (RFI). These cylinders are either slipped over the cable during manufacturing or snapped on later. In any case, you'll usually find them positioned near the end of the cable.

So, now you know what those odd-looking bumps at the end of your cables are made of. Of course, you won't find them in every cable, as they are sometimes integrated into the internal design of the device or cable itself.

