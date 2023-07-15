Why Your Computer Monitor Is Flickering (And How You Can Fix It)

You've likely heard at least one horror story in your life where a computer monitor suddenly starts flickering, and then it either vaporizes you, or a spooky hand shoots out to grab you. It's such a common occurrence in horror stories that, should your actual computer monitor begin to flicker, you may be tempted to hide behind the couch. Don't worry, you're not about to be kidnapped through your computer like in that one episode of "VR Troopers."

For one reason or another, your monitor's display may start flickering, exhibiting screen tearing and chopped-up images. While it is possible for this to be the result of something serious, like a virus or hardware failure, it's much more likely for the problem to arise from your computer's display drivers and/or graphics card. Either way, you should be able to fix it through your PC's internal settings, or at least get an idea of where the problem is coming from.