Major PC Monitor Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you're looking for a second display for your laptop, an expansive display for a desktop PC, or a high-speed display for serious gaming, choosing the right monitor can be a challenge. With so many brands available, and each with a broad selection of displays, it's often hard to know which way to go.

Even if you're just looking for a basic display for work, it's important to consider factors like reliability, warranty coverage, and compatibility. Those are even more serious factors if you're planning to spend more on a higher-end monitor for graphics production or gaming.

Then there's the question of what your future needs will be. Even the most affordable monitors can last you for years, so it's worth thinking ahead so you're not forced to buy a new display down the road because your current one is still working fine but simply doesn't meet your needs.

Needless to say, there's a lot to think about when choosing a new monitor for your PC, but you can narrow down your options by understanding how the different brands compare to each other. Most of these brands have a variety of displays that will meet just about anyone's needs, but they're not all created equally, and they each excel in different areas. Here are nine of the most well-known display makers, ranked from worst to best.