Samsung Display Unveils Wild Rollable, Foldable OLED Concepts

Samsung might have conceded to LG in the TV display wars, but it's holding up formidably in the mobile arena. The company announced several innovations at SID's Display Week, the biggest annual conference dedicated to the screens that have proliferated in society.

One of Samsung's OLED-powered concepts is dubbed Rollable Flex, offering an expandable screen that stretches from 49mm to up to 254.4mm in length. Samsung previewed the tech back in September, and we've seen similar concepts from companies like TCL confined to smaller phone-sized form factors. Here, Samsung demonstrates how a 13-inch laptop display can expand to 17 inches, offering neat versatility when your productivity demands more screen real estate.

"The biggest feature is that we were able to turn a difficult-to-carry large-sized display into a portable form factor by making it rollable," Samsung Display explained. The company likens the internal mechanism to an ancient scroll.

Meanwhile, Sensor OLED hides biometric authentication modules behind the display, allowing devices to read your fingerprint and heart rate without direct contact or outward exposure. "To accurately measure a person's blood pressure, it is necessary to measure the blood pressure of both arms," said Samsung Display. "The Sensor OLED display can simultaneously sense the fingers of both hands, providing more accurate health information than existing wearable devices."