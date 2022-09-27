LG's Rollable Phone Is Dead, But Samsung Will Give You A Slidable Screen Instead

Choi didn't go into detail about the screen resolution figures and whether the slideable concept was an OLED panel or an IPS LCD screen. In May 2022, Samsung Display showcased a few screen innovation prototypes, and one among them was a slideable OLED panel. However, it was geared toward phones with an Android UI running on them instead of PCs. We also don't know if Samsung only plans to sell slideable panels for PCs, or whether it will be the first brand to actually make one such PC. Unlike its foldable smartphones that come in clamshell and tablet hybrid form factors, Samsung has been playing it relatively safe with its lineup of Galaxy Book laptops.

But that's not where the tale of uncertainty for innovative PC form factors ends. Microsoft hasn't really been keen on optimizing Windows for crazy form factors like foldables, and now, slideable PCs. In fact, the company abandoned its own ambitious dual-screen foldable PC, the Surface Neo, after announcing it at the 2019 hardware launch event. In fact, Microsoft even dumped the Windows 10X project, which was set to power foldable touchscreen-first PCs like the Surface Neo. With such as shaky history, any OEM on the planet would think twice before burning millions of dollars to make a slideable PC with a poorly optimized operating system to boot.