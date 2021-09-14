Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 supports video conferencing and more

Samsung has revealed a new 24-inch computer monitor designed with an integrated webcam called the Webcam Monitor S4. The monitor is model number S40VA and was designed specifically to meet the needs of hybrid workers in the modern remote working environment. The device has an integrated webcam, speakers, and microphone that supports any video conferencing platform.

Samsung says the S4 is aimed directly at users who are adjusting to long-term hybrid work environments and prevents them from purchasing any additional hardware for work, education, or attending virtual events. The integrated webcam is a 2.0-megapixel full HD camera, and it also has an integrated infrared sensor. The standard camera sensor supports virtual meetings, while the infrared camera supports Windows Hello for easy logins without passwords.

The design of the S4 hides the camera out of the way when it’s not needed, but users can press the camera to pop it up when they need it. It’s worth mentioning that while Windows Hello will log users into personal computers, company computers assigned to remote workers may not support Windows Hello. S4 has full HD 1920×1080 resolution and viewing angles of 178 degrees horizontal and vertical.

Samsung also fits the display with a USB hub to allow a laptop and other devices to be connected simultaneously. Sometimes remote workers need to read long documents, and the monitor can be rotated into portrait mode, allowing more of the document on the screen at once. It comes with an integrated height-adjustable stand that tilts, swivels, and pivots. However, it doesn’t support VESA mounts.

Samsung uses flicker-free and low blue light features to help reduce eyestrain during long-term use. The integrated speakers are 2W stereo units, and the display has HDMI, DP, D-Sub, and Audio output ports. Unfortunately, Samsung offered no pricing or availability details.