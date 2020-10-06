Dell UltraSharp 32 HDR 4K monitor takes on Apple’s pro display

Dell has introduced a number of new products today, one of which is the new Dell UltraSharp 32 HDR PremierColor Monitor. According to the company, this is the first-ever 4K monitor made for professionals that features 2,000 mini-LED backlit dimming zones. As with TVs that feature similar technology, the inclusion of dimming zones means users can expect high-quality contrast with deep blacks.

Professional monitors are, quite obviously, made for people who need precise high-quality visuals. These displays often feature expansive colors, built-in calibration tools, and other features used by graphic designers, photographers, videographers, and others who work with visual media. The new Dell UltraSharp 32 HDR PremierColor monitor (model UP3221Q) joins this market.

The model’s most notable feature is its 4K resolution and 2,000 (2k) mini-LED direct backlit dimming zones. Users can expect wide color support with DCI-P3 color coverage at 99.8-percent, as well as VESA DisplayHDR 1000 support. According to Dell, users can expect uniform and precise color reproduction across the entire 32-inch panel, with the company specifically mentioning film and video media.

As expected for a professional monitor aimed at graphics professionals, the model also features an integrated Calman Powered colorimeter, which means the display can be calibrated even if a PC isn’t attached to it. Other features include DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB, and a maximum (HDR) brightness of 1,000 cd/m2.

Dell’s new model is clearly meant to take on Apple’s similarly priced Pro Display XDR, a 32-inch monitor that features a Retina 6K panel and is made for content creators. As with Apple’s model, Dell has priced its UltarSharp 32 HDR PremierColor model at $4,999 USD; it will be available to buy starting on November 5.