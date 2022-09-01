The Hidden Windows 11 Display Setting That You Should Know

If you're using Windows 11 and have been wanting to get more out of your monitor performance, it turns out there's a somewhat hidden option that allows you to do just that; buried in the settings is a way for you to turn on dynamic refresh rate (DRR). Adjustable refresh rate settings aren't new to Windows, but they're also not something that's regularly advertised, at least not through official channels. Blatantly discussed or not, the option is there for you to take advantage of — if you want to. With the dynamic feature found in Windows 11, a PC will automatically adjust the refresh rate based on what's needed at any given moment, reducing the rate when possible to help preserve battery life.

The main perk of upping your monitor's refresh rate is fluidity. The higher the number, the smoother various movements on-screen will appear. This is primarily apparent in video games and when watching videos, but that smoothness can also translate to other Windows 11 interface elements. With that said, in the case of video, it's important to note that a higher refresh rate can result in things looking a bit off — almost uncanny — when watching something that wasn't designed for it.