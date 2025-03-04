10 Amazon Basics Finds That Help Make Spring Cleaning A Breeze

There's nothing like a little deep cleaning to welcome warmer weather. As the days grow longer, we're ready to shake off our melatonin-induced haze and start putting our newfound energy to good use. Dust, dirt, and allergens accumulate in homes during the winter, so spring is the perfect time to give your home a refresh.

Advertisement

Here's the thing: You don't need to spend a fortune to get your home in tip-top shape for spring. Amazon has placed its name on a wide range of household essentials you can use every day, especially when you're ready to give your home a deep clean. The Amazon Basics line is known for its bargain-brand pricing. Quality is usually decent, especially when you consider how much money you're saving compared to buying brand names. Here are 10 of the best Amazon Basics finds that will help to make your home fresh and clean (and possibly lemon scented).