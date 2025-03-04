10 Amazon Basics Finds That Help Make Spring Cleaning A Breeze
There's nothing like a little deep cleaning to welcome warmer weather. As the days grow longer, we're ready to shake off our melatonin-induced haze and start putting our newfound energy to good use. Dust, dirt, and allergens accumulate in homes during the winter, so spring is the perfect time to give your home a refresh.
Here's the thing: You don't need to spend a fortune to get your home in tip-top shape for spring. Amazon has placed its name on a wide range of household essentials you can use every day, especially when you're ready to give your home a deep clean. The Amazon Basics line is known for its bargain-brand pricing. Quality is usually decent, especially when you consider how much money you're saving compared to buying brand names. Here are 10 of the best Amazon Basics finds that will help to make your home fresh and clean (and possibly lemon scented).
Amazon Basics Multi-Purpose Cleaning Brush Set
Spring cleaning means getting into all the nooks and crannies you've neglected for the past few months. A good set of cleaning brushes will help you clean in more places, especially those little cracks, tracks, and corners that cleaning rags can't reach.
This Amazon Basics cleaning brush set gives you a variety of brushes in different sizes and bristle types. The three crevice brushes have hard bristles that provide sturdy cleaning. They're ideal for reaching small spots like in between door tracks or window frames. Two thin scrub brushes use more flexible bristles that clean without scratching. They're best suited for cleaning bottles, glassware, blender blades, around sinks and toilets, and similar places. They also have a 90-degree angled head to help you get into hard-to-reach corners. Three wire crevice brushes work well for removing paint and rust or cleaning textured surfaces, like concrete. You can get the full set for $9.99.
Amazon Basics Extendable Window Squeegee with Sprayer
With the days getting longer, you'll want to let as much sunlight fill your home as possible. Clean windows can make a big difference in natural lighting. It allows more light to pass through and not be marred by dirt and grime. This also means you get the full benefit of natural lighting, which can positively impact your mood and productivity, and save on energy costs.
This Amazon Basics extendable window squeegee means you might not have to drag a ladder into your home to clean your tall windows. The telescoping handle extends up to 69 inches, enough to help you clean second story windows too far out of reach for our preferred window cleaning method to avoid streaks. The handle is made of aluminum, so it's lightweight and easy to handle from a distance. A built-in detergent bottle lets you add water or your favorite cleaner and spray it directly on the window. The dual head includes a microfiber mop head for gentle scrubbing and a squeegee to leave a streak-free shine. The extendable squeegee retails on Amazon for $25.07.
Amazon Basics Wet/Dry 6-gallon Shop Vac
Amazon Basics sometimes goes beyond the "basics" to include surprising finds, like this 6-gallon wet/dry shop vac. Like any good shop vac, the Amazon Basics version comes with an assortment of attachments, including a crevice tool, a dust brush, and two extension wands. The hose stretches over seven feet, which comes in handy if you're cleaning behind heavy and bulky items like washing machines or refrigerators. Onboard storage attachments keeps all of your tools within arm's reach.
In true Amazon Basics fashion, this shop vac comes at a lower price compared to the major shop vac brands — $77.99. But an average 4.4 star rating and 1,245-plus reviews show that most people are pleased with the quality. Reviewers on Amazon specifically mention the powerful suction, light weight, and the value for money. It's a good bet for quick cleanups or small jobs. There's also a smaller and less expensive option available.
Amazon Basics Drain Clog Remover Tool
You don't need a pricey drain snake or tons of chemicals to bust through tough clogs. Amazon Basics has a drain clog remover tool kit that can handle several types of clogs. For simple jobs, try one of the five plastic drain snakes, which feature multiple barbs that can latch onto hair and other debris. The clog comes out when you remove the tool, allowing water to flow freely again.
The kit also includes a stainless steel drain snake that can easily bend through the many curves in your plumbing. It gives you 24 inches of drain cleaning power, along with a debris-trapping claw that you can activate at the handle. Once you reach the clog, squeeze the handle to grab the clog and pull it out. You can keep your hands clean and avoid flushing toxic chemicals through your plumbing. The kit is made to use on clogs in sinks, bathtubs, showers, toilets, and other places where debris builds up. You can get the complete kit on Amazon for $10.44.
Amazon Basics Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Cordless vacuum cleaners offer more versatility compared to traditional vacuums. They're battery-powered, so you can use them in more places. They tend to be lightweight, plus they're more compact and may be able to clean in harder to reach areas. The Amazon Basics Cordless Vacuum Cleaner checks all of these boxes, and a few more.
The cordless stick vac weighs just 5 pounds and gives you three different cleaning speeds. It works on carpet and hard floors and will run for up to 45 minutes on a single charge. The handle and dust bin also detach from the pole and floor head, so you can use it as a hand vacuum. Or, you can remove just the pole to create a mini vacuum cleaner, ideal for tight areas or cleaning your car floor mats. A swivel head lets you rotate the vacuum cleaner to get under furniture and in corners. It's also bagless, so there's no dirty, dusty bag to hassle with. You can get the Amazon Basics Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $78.74.
Amazon Basics 11-inch Air Circulator Fan
One of the best parts of spring cleaning is the feeling you get when you're done. The air feels fresher and smells cleaner. The load feels lighter. And you're not stuck with eyesores of clutter, dirt, and grime. Part of spring cleaning should focus on your indoor air quality. This is why many homeowners choose to open the windows wide and air out their homes when the weather warms up. It allows stale air to exit while bringing in fresh, clean air that can help you breathe easier, and a good fan makes this process faster and easier.
The Amazon Basics 11-inch air circulator fan is a great addition to your spring cleaning lineup. It's small and compact but does a good job of moving and cooling air. For warmer rooms, place the fan at a window facing out to blow out hot air. For cooler rooms, place the fan facing inward to draw in cooler air. You can also place fans in rooms with musty or foul smells to help disperse any lingering odors. The Amazon Basics 11-inch air circulator fan retails for $16.49.
Amazon Basics Cross-Cut Paper Shredder
Spring cleaning isn't just about getting rid of visible dirt and grime. It's also about decluttering your space and giving dust and dirt fewer places to hide. For many homeowners, paper clutter is a top challenge — and a top priority for spring cleaning. Amazon Basics offers a cross-cut paper shredder at an affordable price so you can get rid of sensitive papers you no longer need.
Not all paper shredders are created equal. The blades shouldn't just cut the document, but also make it impossible to see the contents at a glance. Otherwise, you wouldn't need to shred the papers; you could just throw them away. Cross-cut shredding slashes papers diagonally, leaving small particles behind. It's not as secure as micro shredding but does a much better job of hiding your information compared to ripping apart documents by hand. The Amazon Basics shredder can also handle credit cards, staples, and even small paper clips. You can get the shredder on Amazon for $39.92.
Amazon Basics Steel Security Safe
There's a place for everything, and everything should be in its place. That's the mantra of spring cleaning, and this Amazon Basics steel security safe can help you put important things in a safe place. The safe comes in a range of sizes, some of which are small enough to fit under a bed or on a closet shelf and large enough to hold important papers, valuable jewelry, keys, IDs, cash, ammo, and other important items you need under lock and key.
Amazon has added a few special touches to its steel safe, like a carpeted bottom to protect valuable items from scratches and an interior shelf that you can adjust to different heights. The electronic key pad lets you program your own access code. And in case of a battery failure, it comes with two emergency override keys so you can still access your items. You can get the Amazon Basics steel safe for $94.79.
Amazon Basics 25-foot Extension Cord
Your spring cleaning will take you to every inch of your home, inside and out. Depending on the job, you might need a variety of tools and gadgets to help you spruce up your home, and a lack of power shouldn't slow you down. Amazon Basics has its own line of extension cords to give you power when and where you need it. Cords range from 3 feet up to 25 feet, and are available as singles or in packs of two.
Amazon Basics extension cords have earned an average 4.8 star rating across more than 55,813 reviews. Customers have specifically mentioned the sturdy build, reliability, and value for money. For spring cleaning, you can use them to power your pressure washers, shop vacs, vacuum cleaners, hedge trimmers, fans and blowers, or anything else that requires a little extra leeway. A single Amazon Basics 25-foot extension cord retails on Amazon for $14.99.
Amazon Basics Surge Protector Power Strip
Cord clutter can make a space look messy, even if it's otherwise spotless. One way to curb the cords is to use a power strip that keeps your cords in one place. Amazon Basics power strips include six regular AC outlets and two USB ports, along with a six-foot cord to stretch to where you need it. They also include 1000 joules of surge protection to fight against power spikes and surges. You also have the option to mount the power strip on the wall to keep your cords off the floor and out of sight.
You can take your pick of black or white surge protectors, both of which retail for $12.88 each. Amazon Basics surge protectors have earned a 4.8 average star rating on Amazon with more than 11,000 reviews. It's not the fanciest surge protector by any means, but it's a good value for the money and offers basic protection for your electronics. Just make sure to never plug one of these items into a power strip, regardless of the brand or type you get.