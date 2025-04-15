14 Affordable Travel Gadgets You Can Buy On Amazon

Power banks have gone from a nice-to-have to more or less a travel requirement these days. The hard part is choosing the right capacity and voltage. A honker like the Anker 737 supports fast-charging for your phone, tablet, laptop, and then some, but it's like carrying around a brick. Meanwhile, the smallest pocket-friendly power banks may only charge your phone once, and slowly at that — unless you get one of these cheap solar-powered gadgets. The Anker Zolo 10,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank is perhaps the best all-rounder. The very portable form factor slips into any pocket or small bag, and it has the capacity to charge about two phones at max 30W fast charging. It also supports MagSafe wireless charging — a big deal, since Apple discontinued the MagSafe battery pack.

Aside from being one of the best-known power bank brands, the Anker Zolo is approved for in-flight charging and has a built-in overheat protection system. The magnet is strong enough that, despite its size, it will hang on to your phone even through a case. Plus, not many chargers out there manage to look this stylish. Our only complaint is that the price is on the steeper end of affordability. In any case, this is a gadget that can accompany you on your travels for years. Do keep in mind, however, that some airlines are banning power bank use on flights, so check your airline's policies before bringing one.