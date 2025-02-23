5 Highly-Rated Smart Bags That Promise To Make Travel Easier

As technology advances, you may find yourself wondering if there's any part of your life that can't be made better with tech. From smartphones to smartwatches to smart gadgets you didn't even know existed, it seems the world is automating every mundane part of life. So, while the concept of smart luggage or smart bags might just seem like another technological advancement in a long list, it's actually not something you want to miss out on. To beat the stress of searching for your own smart luggage, we've put together a list of smart bags that promise to make travel days easier, with plenty of real, five-star reviews that back up these oaths.

Advertisement

The list of benefits of smart luggage have lengthened as the competition has grown over the years. The "smart" label most often means that the luggage has some type of electronic capability, like charging stations for watches and phones or even built-in scales to tell you if your luggage is meeting airline weight requirements. Some of the more recent releases in the smart bag industry are catered toward helping you find and locate your items, so the industry has seen things like smart luggage with GPS tracking, proximity alarms that notify you when your luggage is nearby, and TSA-friendly batteries. Read on for some of the best-rated smart bags that consumers say made their travel lives far easier.

Advertisement