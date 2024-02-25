What Are Smart Bags, And Are They Worth It?
From smart TVs to smartwatches, we're living in a world of smart everything. For frequent travelers, digital nomads, or those who simply want an easier way to travel, smart technology extends to the very bags we take with us on those trips abroad or across the country. That is, if you're willing to spend the money. These bags feature things like GPS tracking, Bluetooth connectivity, electronic locks, and built-in scales and charging banks — all designed to make traveling less stressful and more convenient.
If you're on a flight without charging ports and your carry-on is a smart bag, no problem; you can plug your phone into your bag. Smart bags with built-in scales can prevent last-minute surprises at the airport by letting you know how much your bag weighs before you leave home. That's a big difference from the average suitcase, where you're lucky if it even comes with a lock. Still, a big question for many is whether all of the bells and whistles smart bags offer are even worth it.
What makes a bag smart?
Before the age of smart devices, if a bag was durable and had enough room for clothes and toiletries, it was considered more than enough for most travelers. Technology has changed everything, and the travel industry hasn't been left untouched, with smart bags being sold as a must-have for the modern traveler. However, the question remains: What exactly makes a bag smart?
A smart bag is a backpack, carry-on bag, or suitcase equipped with high-tech features. It uses a battery and circuit board to power and manage all its functions. In addition to GPS tracking, charging ports, and remote locks, some smart bags come with portable Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging, and RFID-blocking liners for added security. While you can buy things like Apple AirTags or an RFID-blocking wallet to use while traveling instead of a smart bag, some people might prefer having everything in one place for convenience and to simplify travel logistics.
Why smart bags can be a problem
If you're a tech-savvy traveler, taking a smart bag on your next trip may sound like a dream. While there's a lot to like about these high-tech bags, they also have several potential drawbacks — one of the biggest being the safety concerns associated with the lithium-ion batteries that power them. As a result, many airlines have placed restrictions on the use of smart bags, with most requiring flyers to remove lithium-ion batteries in checked luggage.
The reasoning behind the removable battery requirement is that lithium-ion batteries are considered dangerous goods because they can overheat or short-circuit, especially when damaged, making them a fire hazard when stored in the cargo hold. If you're using your smart bag as your carry-on, many airlines will allow you to keep the battery plugged in during the flight. Since so much of what a smart bag can do depends on lithium-ion battery power, if you check your bag, you'll lose access to many of these features, including the ability to use GPS to keep tabs on your bag's whereabouts while it's away from you.
Is a smart bag worth it?
Most travelers probably don't need a smart bag and would be better off spending their money on other gadgets to improve their traveling experience. When traveling, you most likely keep all of your valuables on your person or in your carry-on bag, making things like remote locks and GPS unnecessary.
You may be thinking, what if I need to check my bag? If you check your bag, your smart luggage could bring you peace of mind. Most of these bags have electronic, tamper-proof locks that the average criminal will find hard to crack. However, once you remove the lithium-ion battery to check your bag, it'll lose most of its smart capabilities and revert to being just like any other suitcase.
Smart bags are also costlier than regular luggage. Plus, you can buy other gadgets, like a power bank, to charge your devices while at the airport or on a flight. If tracking your luggage is important, you can use a Samsung SmartTag2 or Apple AirTag to track your checked bags while you travel. With these gadgets, you can come close to making your own DIY smart bag.