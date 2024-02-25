What Are Smart Bags, And Are They Worth It?

From smart TVs to smartwatches, we're living in a world of smart everything. For frequent travelers, digital nomads, or those who simply want an easier way to travel, smart technology extends to the very bags we take with us on those trips abroad or across the country. That is, if you're willing to spend the money. These bags feature things like GPS tracking, Bluetooth connectivity, electronic locks, and built-in scales and charging banks — all designed to make traveling less stressful and more convenient.

If you're on a flight without charging ports and your carry-on is a smart bag, no problem; you can plug your phone into your bag. Smart bags with built-in scales can prevent last-minute surprises at the airport by letting you know how much your bag weighs before you leave home. That's a big difference from the average suitcase, where you're lucky if it even comes with a lock. Still, a big question for many is whether all of the bells and whistles smart bags offer are even worth it.