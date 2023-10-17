Samsung SmartTag2 Vs. Apple AirTag: Which Is The Right Tracker For Your Belongings?

The South Korean tech giant Samsung announced the second generation of its tracker, the SmartTag2, at its Developer Conference. Compared to the original SmartTag, the successor offers many improvements, including better battery life, an IP67 water and dust resistance rating for improved durability, and improved tracking abilities. But how does the Samsung SmartTag2 stand against Apple's AirTag?

Apple released the AirTag in 2021, and ever since, it has remained one of the most popular tagging and tracking devices. Back in the day, AirTag came out with some exceptional features that are equally useful today, including Precision Finding with a custom U1 chip, proximity tracking, and access to Apple's Find My network, which uses an ocean of devices to locate the tracker and inform the owner about its position.

Although both the Samsung SmartTag2 and the Apple AirTag allow you to keep tabs on your personal belongings, such as a backpack, luggage bag, wallet, car/home keys, or even your vehicle. However, there are specific differences you need to consider before getting one.