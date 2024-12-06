10 Tech Accessories That Take The Stress Out Of Holiday Travel
We all try our best to avoid stress throughout the holiday season and enjoy ourselves during what should be the most wonderful time of the year. However, things like shopping, cooking, disrupted routines, and financial burdens can be a pressure cooker for many. If you throw in a holiday season trip, you have a potential minefield of travel frustrations added to the mix. The straw that breaks the camel's back can often be something as trivial as a dead battery, a mess of tangled wires, a long airport layover, or restless children in the back seat.
If you're taking a trip this holiday season, why not be prepared and consider in advance which tech accessories will specifically benefit your travel situation? While you'll likely already have essential gadgets like GPS navigation, jump starters, and flashlights, you might need help in other areas. You'll want to have your smartphones and tablets charged throughout the journey, while potential worries like travel fatigue and lost items can cause predicaments. Thankfully, some well-chosen tech gadgets and accessories can help manage these situations and alleviate the accompanying stress.
Taking care of families on long trips shouldn't be underestimated. It's definitely a challenge. It doesn't matter if you're taking a flight, an epic road trip, or even traveling on one of the longest train lines – there are tech accessories that will help reduce your holiday season stress.
Nekteck PD 45W USB-C Car Charger
The more family members you have in the car while traveling during the holidays, the more charging ports you'll need. Your modern car will probably already have a few, and it may even be kitted out with USB-C ports.
However, if you have an older car that doesn't have any — or one that offers USB-A only — the Nekteck PD 45W is a compact, space-saving charger that fits most car cigarette lighters. For a modest price, it can charge your devices more quickly than most factory-installed USB ports. Additionally, it has a USB-A in addition to a type-C and can deliver a full charge to an iPhone up to three times quicker than regular charging speeds. The included USB-C cable also supports the maximum charge speed of Android phones.
You can simultaneously fast-charge a laptop or tablet in the USB-C port while charging a smartphone in the 12W USB-A port. It has USB-IF certification, which makes it perfectly safe to use and guarantees high quality. Indeed, for its relatively low price, you'll be hard-pressed to find a similar charger that offers as much power and value. However, there are some incompatible devices listed, so check yours aren't there before making any purchase.
UGREEN 10000mAh Magnetic Power Bank
The last thing any traveler needs is a dead battery during the chaos of holiday travel. Having a power bank with you ensures the kids have continuous access to entertainment, helping you to focus on the road. It's also ideal if you're stuck at a busy airport. If your flight is delayed, a power bank means you can still call relatives or watch a movie even when all the charging points and wall outlets are in use.
One, such as the UGREEN 10000mAh Magnetic Power Bank, even thoughtfully allows for camera accessibility. This ensures you won't miss any precious holiday moment. In our review of the UGREEN Magnetic Battery Mini, we noted that it's possible to charge three devices from one UGREEN power bank at the same time. It's also MagSafe compatible, and device charging speed is decent, as it offers 15W wireless, 20W USB-C, and 22.5W USB-A.
You can also conveniently watch media content while you charge, and the handy kickstand can flip from vertical to horizontal for this purpose. Additionally, its 10,000mAh capacity easily falls under the maximum allowed for a single battery set by the FAA, so it's ideal for holiday season flights. However, larger families or longer journeys may require more power or faster charging. In that case, the UGREEN 20000mAh 100W Power Bank may be a better solution while still meeting FAA requirements.
Beats Studio Buds ANC earbuds
ANC earbuds can block out engine noise, cabin sounds, chatty passengers, and crying babies. This not only makes your listening experience more enjoyable, but it also benefits your well-being because you can listen to music and videos without maxing the volume, and you can catch some sleep during long journeys. Passenger-seat parents in cars can also enjoy some relief if the "Baby Shark" renditions in the back are getting out of hand.
ANC earbuds are also more convenient during travel than their over-ear headphone counterparts, as they take up minimal space when packing. SlashGear was impressed by the Beats Studio Buds+ on their release back in 2023. We noted that the noise cancellation offered good respite in airplanes and that the battery life was excellent. With ANC on, the Beats Studio Buds+ can last up to six hours while the included charging case provides another three full charges. We also noted that the sound profile is a lot more balanced compared to previous bass-heavy Beats releases, making them an excellent choice for any genre or media content.
These earbuds are more affordable than more premium offerings like AirPods Pro 2, but there are a few trade-offs. There is no wireless charging, for a start. The charging case connects to the buds with USB-C. Additionally, the case itself is a bit on the larger side, and the spatial audio doesn't match the performance of the Beats Fit Pro.
Tile by Life360 Pro Bluetooth tracker
Bluetooth trackers are another device that can help take the stress out of holiday travel. They can locate lost luggage in airports or find misplaced items like wallets, passports, or car keys. When you notice your item is missing, simply open the companion app and make the tracker play a beeping sound or check its location on the in-app map.
Apple AirTags may have better accuracy and faster tracking, but Tile offers universal compatibility and are more cost-effective. In fact, we listed Tile as the best Bluetooth tracker brand in 2024. In our review of the Tile tracker range released in 2020 we were impressed with the Tile Pro and noted that — while more expensive than an AirTag — it offered at least double the range at 400 feet over other Tile tracking models. We also mentioned that the replaceable battery lasts for around a year and that they are all water resistant, a big plus for winter holiday travel.
However, in 2024, Tile released the Tile by Life360 Pro tracker, which increased the Bluetooth range to 500 feet and gave it an IP68 rating, which goes beyond simple water resistance. However, it also added more safety features, such as a silent safety alert that you can send to an emergency contact when you feel you're in a dangerous situation. It also integrates with Life360, a family safety app that lets members track everyone's real-time location on a shared map.
Travelkin Cord Organizer
With all the devices that families take with them on long road trips and flights, a simple accessory like a travel organizer can help reduce stress considerably. By neatly organizing cables, adapters, chargers, power banks, and smaller things like memory cards and batteries, frustration is notably absent when trying to find the different items you'll likely be constantly asked for. You'll avoid the classic travel fail of digging through a bag of tangled wires trying to find a particular cable or other accessory. Security checks at airports are also a smoother process, and it's easy to see if you have misplaced or forgotten anything with a quick scan of the open organizer.
The expandable design of the Travelkin Cord Organizer offers flexible storage with its 14 compartments and customizable dividers. You're also protected from accidental spills and scratches with its high-quality nylon offering water- and scratch-resistance. Folded cords are kept neatly in place with microfiber elastic, while earbuds and other small accessories can be stored in the dense mesh pockets.
The front layer is expandable, giving the organizer an extra 30 percent space, and TravelKin finishes off the design with a sturdy-yet-comfortable-to-hold PU handle. Its compact dimensions easily fit in a handbag, backpack, or carry-on bag, and its low price point and contribution to stress-free travel make it a no-brainer.
TheraGun Mini Massage Gun
We listed the TheraGun Mini Massage Gun as an essential long-haul flight gadget, but it's suitable for long road trips as well. This compact little stress reliever is ideal for any kind of travel and is one that will go with you on many a trip long after the holidays. While the price is relatively high at $200, it is one travel gadget that you won't regret packing.
It is highly portable and can fit into a purse or fanny pack. It won't hog too much space in a carry-on bag, and it weighs under 1.5 pounds. Construction is durable, and it can withstand the rigors of travel. And while this is the mini version, the quality of massage is comparable to larger TheraGun models. In fact, the massage quality is undisputed when looking at customer reviews. The three attachment heads and speed settings cover most needs, and it will help you to bounce back quickly from long trips, holiday shopping excursions, and family activities.
Flight Flap Foldable Stand
The Flight Flap Foldable Stand can help reduce travel stress by providing a convenient, hands-free way to use your phone or tablet during flights and long road trips. This flat, bendable mat can contort into various positions to hold a tablet or smartphone. You can attach it to tray tables, magazine holders, or behind headrests and then adjust it to a comfortable angle. It's ideal for long holiday season trips because kids can easily keep themselves amused without getting tired of holding their devices, which is, of course, good news for parents. Alternatively, you can use it at home or in the office, which makes it a truly versatile stand.
It is space efficient and folds flat for ease of storage. It measures 9 x 4.25 inches and weighs just 1.4 ounces, making it about as inconvenient as traveling with a mouse pad. What's more, its affordable pricing means that you can buy one for every family member to ensure devices are comfortably secure and in a good position for your in-flight/road trip entertainment.
RayNeo Air 2S AR glasses
Whether by plane, train, or automobile, AR glasses are an excellent device for taking on long holiday journeys. Not only do they provide a massive virtual screen for watching video, but they actually enable better comfort. With the massive screen in front of your eyes, there's no need to peer down at devices. This means better posture, and fewer neck strains. They also enable hands-free operation in tight spaces, such as economy-class airplane seats or in the back of any car hosting a few people.
The RayNeo Air 2S AR Glasses offer a personal theater experience with an immersive 201-inch virtual screen. When we reviewed the Air 2S AR Glasses, we mentioned that they were "one of the brightest and sharpest panels you will find on a pair of display glasses in this price range." The 600 Nits, FHD Micro-OLED display ensures busy airport terminals and cramped seats need never be such a frustrating place again.
The Pocket TV Hub bundle comes with 64GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 2TB with a microSD card. That's ample enough space for stockpiling entertainment options to cover even the longest holiday season flight. The glasses are lightweight at just 2.7 ounces, and the nine-point FlexiFit system ensures comfort that will last even the longest Scorsese classic. Finally, Whisper Mode 2.0 ensures the speakers don't annoy your fellow passengers. However, for better sound quality and a more immersive experience, you'll likely still want to couple them with decent ANC earbuds.
Nintendo Switch OLED
A handheld gaming console is an obvious pick for travel entertainment, as offline games can keep kids (and adults) occupied during long trips. They are better for playing games on than smartphones and are more portable than other gaming options. The Nintendo Switch is widely regarded as the best travel console. You can choose the regular model, but the OLED version is our top choice. You may wonder why we don't recommend the Switch Lite despite it being the most portable option — the short answer is that the smaller screen, missing JoyCons, and inability to connect it to a larger monitor make it a less worthwhile purchase.
The Nintendo Switch OLED has a vibrant 7-inch screen with colors that pop even under bright airport lights. Once onboard, the sturdy kickstand is ideal for airline tray tables. Its adjustable angles allow you to find the optimal position for comfort, and with an improved 64GB of storage (plus MicroSD expansion), you can load up plenty of games for long trips.
You also get a decent battery life of anywhere between 4.5 to nine hours. Additionally, there's a 3.5mm jack on the top of the console, which will stop you from irritating fellow passengers if you're playing solo. Multiple gaming modes allow for tabletop competitions on long railway journeys and flights, which is also perfect for Mario battles at your destination.
Thinkware Q1000 Dash Cam
A dash cam can give drivers important peace of mind during holiday travel. They can document any accidents in heavy holiday traffic and incidents when parked at motels or restaurants. They record evidence for insurance claims and deter thieves and vandals. They also just happen to record the entire trip, allowing you to edit footage of any fascinating sights you see along the way later.
With sharp 2K QHD recordings from both front and rear cams and a 156-degree wide-angle view, the ThinkWare Q1000 Dash Cam will capture any unforeseen incidents in crisp detail. While hardwiring is required, the results are well worth it. The reliable surveillance includes motion detection and a time-lapse option with recording at two frames per second. The latter allows for extended parking surveillance with less power consumption. In addition, the Super Night Vision 3.0 and HDR technology means that the footage will be presentable even when recorded at night or during low-light holiday season afternoons.
Other travel safety features include built-in GPS that tracks your location and how fast you're going. There are also speed and traffic light camera alerts that warn you with loud-and-clear voice prompts. In addition, driver assistance features warn of possible collisions, lane drifting, and when the car in front moves forward when you're waiting at lights or stuck in traffic.