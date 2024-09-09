The Longest Train Lines In The World, Ranked By Length

The world's first public railway was the Stockton to Darlington line in England, which opened in 1825. It was just eight miles long when it opened to transport both passengers and freight. Developed at the height of the Industrial Revolution, the railway went on to become a crucial worldwide mode of transportation, not only revolutionizing industry but also travel and trade.

Advertisement

Many classic locomotives from that period survive today, but as technology has advanced, railways have expanded across continents, connecting cities and countries. They played a vital role in economic growth, facilitating trade, and shaping urban development. This led to a vast global network of railway lines that were transporting heavy goods, fuel, and travelers far and wide.

However, the rise of automobiles and airplanes in the 20th century meant passenger numbers declined and rail lines were abandoned. Efforts were made to modernize rail infrastructure through the introduction of faster trains. Today, bullet trains in Japan and China are setting world speed records while transporting passengers across considerable distances in times that rival, and in some cases even exceed air travel after you factor in airport procedures. There's even talk of hydrogen trains becoming the green future of rail travel.

Advertisement

In contrast, other trains have become luxurious tourist attractions and have managed to stay in operation thanks to the dollars that travelers are willing to spend to traverse such iconic and expansive routes. However, the network of rail lines has become so complex that it can be difficult to know where one track ends and another begins. So, after some lengthy deliberation and research, here are the world's longest rail lines.