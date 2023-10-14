5 Of The Most Luxurious Trains Around The World

The Royal Canadian Pacific is a vintage luxury train with a long and storied history. Its carriages date back to 1916, during which they served as convenient transportation linking Canada's east and west coasts. The train, consisting of 10 1920s business cars and two old locomotives, carried numerous public figures since its inception, including King George VI, Princess Elizabeth, U.S. Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy, and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. However, in 2000, several decades later, the carriages were converted into the luxury tour train it is today.

Speaking of tours, there are three excursions available for booking. The Royal Canadian Rockies Experience lasts five days and four nights, taking passengers from Alberta to British Columbia before returning to Alberta. A slightly shorter option is the Royal Pacific Express, a four-day, three-night journey beginning in Alberta and ending in Vancouver. The Royal Prairie Express excursion takes just as long but follows the reverse route (Vancouver to Alberta).

Design-wise, the Royal Canadian Pacific features Russian-imported furniture and fittings that give the interiors an elegant vintage look. However, the amenities are tailored to provide passengers with a modern and comfortable onboard experience. There's a fine dining car, a rear-end observation car with a small open-air deck, and lounge areas in every sleeper car. While boasting a classic style, the accommodations are fitted with conveniences, such as an in-room safe, private bathroom with shower, wardrobe, and internal telephone that you can use for calling room service.