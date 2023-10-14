5 Of The Most Luxurious Trains Around The World
In the past, trains were the fastest way to travel on land, especially long distances. But when automobiles and airplanes came about, boarding a train to travel to the other end of the country became impractical. After all, you'll be on the rails for multiple days, and living in a cramped space for such a duration doesn't sound very appealing. However, amidst the rise in the popularity of air travel, people eventually found their way back to the railways — this time, for leisure purposes.
Modern luxury trains are designed not for transportation but for tourism. They offer travelers an unhurried way of touring the region while enjoying the scenic route. These luxury trains are often comparable to upscale hotels as they come complete with dining areas, lounges, and accommodations. Today, luxury trains can be found in many parts of the world. Here are five luxurious trains you can check out for your next trip.
Royal Canadian Pacific, Canada
The Royal Canadian Pacific is a vintage luxury train with a long and storied history. Its carriages date back to 1916, during which they served as convenient transportation linking Canada's east and west coasts. The train, consisting of 10 1920s business cars and two old locomotives, carried numerous public figures since its inception, including King George VI, Princess Elizabeth, U.S. Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy, and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. However, in 2000, several decades later, the carriages were converted into the luxury tour train it is today.
Speaking of tours, there are three excursions available for booking. The Royal Canadian Rockies Experience lasts five days and four nights, taking passengers from Alberta to British Columbia before returning to Alberta. A slightly shorter option is the Royal Pacific Express, a four-day, three-night journey beginning in Alberta and ending in Vancouver. The Royal Prairie Express excursion takes just as long but follows the reverse route (Vancouver to Alberta).
Design-wise, the Royal Canadian Pacific features Russian-imported furniture and fittings that give the interiors an elegant vintage look. However, the amenities are tailored to provide passengers with a modern and comfortable onboard experience. There's a fine dining car, a rear-end observation car with a small open-air deck, and lounge areas in every sleeper car. While boasting a classic style, the accommodations are fitted with conveniences, such as an in-room safe, private bathroom with shower, wardrobe, and internal telephone that you can use for calling room service.
Andean Explorer, Peru
Operated by hospitality and leisure company Belmond, the Andean Explorer holds the title of South America's first luxury sleeper train. It traverses one of the world's highest railways, connecting the cities of Arequipa, Puno, and Cusco in rural Peru. This train is designed with a focus on contemporary luxury and comes complete with 16 carriages. There's a lounge car providing cocktails and piano music, an observation bar car featuring an open-air deck connected to an indoor bar, a spa car offering different massages and therapies, and two restaurant cars serving dishes made with local ingredients.
The rest of the carriages are dedicated to the accommodations. You can find 35 cabins on the Andean Explorer, all equipped with amenities like an in-room bathroom with washbasin and shower, air conditioning, wardrobe, 220V power outlets, and 24/7 call buttons. Since the train route runs up the mountain, there are also dedicated oxygen tanks and masks inside each room, plus an onboard medical assistant should you have respiratory troubles during the trip. You can pick from three cabin types on the train: bunk bed, twin bed, or suite. They range from as small as 5.5 square meters to as spacious as 13.1 square meters.
The Andean Explorer departs every Tuesday and Thursday from Cusco, every Wednesday and Sunday from Puno, and every Saturday from Arequipa. It pauses operations for a month every February.
Seven Stars in Kyushu Luxury Sleeper Train, Japan
In operation since 2013, Seven Stars in Kyushu Luxury Sleeper Train takes passengers across the seven prefectures in Japan's southern island of Kyushu. The train's name is a nod not only to these seven prefectures but also to the seven main draws of the island (nature, hot springs, food, trains, humanity, history and culture, and the so-called "power spots").
Seven Stars in Kyushu is also referred to as such because it features only seven carriages that provide passengers with a more intimate and exclusive feel. In the first car, you can find the dining hall with wide windows for enjoying the passing countryside. This space is adorned with a bar and piano. Then, there's the salon room in the second carriage, where you can lounge while pouring yourself a drink. Tucked away in this second carriage is also a small enclosed tea room furnished to look like a Japanese teahouse. Following the salon car is a carriage for the second bar and the gallery shop featuring curated souvenir items from Kyushu, such as handicrafts, jewelry, and various home goods.
The remaining cars contain the train's lodging areas, with Car 7 housing the only two deluxe suites. There are 10 guest cabins onboard, accommodating a maximum of 20 passengers. The rooms are thoughtfully designed with a modern Japanese aesthetic in mind and come complete with standard amenities, including air conditioning, shower, and toilet.
Le Grand Tour, France
Organized by the popular show park Puy du Fou, the French train Le Grand Tour is a massive luxury train tour around some of France's major attractions. It covers roughly 4,000 kilometers and spans six days and five nights. The tour starts in Paris, stops at notable locations like Reims, Annecy, and Avignon, and concludes at Puy du Fou. But apart from the immersive experiences in French arts, cuisine, and craftsmanship, another highlight of the tour is the train itself. The carriages follow a Belle Époque design with shades of blue and red adorning the interior. Amenities onboard include a restaurant serving French dishes prepared by a Michelin-starred chef and a bar offering passengers a hangout spot for taking in the picturesque view.
As for the accommodations, there are three configurations to pick from. You have the 10-square meter cabins for at most two passengers, the 15-square meter cabin suites for one to three passengers, and the 25-square meter adjoining suite (made up of a cabin connected to a suite) to provide more space for two to five travelers. Passengers also have the option to book a single private carriage or the whole train. Whatever your configuration, all the rooms feature an en-suite bathroom, air conditioning, modular lounge, wardrobe, Wi-Fi, and a personal steward to tend to your needs. There are only 18 cabins available onboard, housing a total of 36 passengers.
Rovos Rail, Africa
Rovos Rail is one of Africa's most distinguished luxury train services, boasting over three decades of operation. It offers excursions through several countries, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, Angola, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The excursions vary from as short as 800 kilometers to as long as 5,530 kilometers and take anything between two and 15 nights. Although made up of rebuilt trains, Rovos Rail showcases a vintage and classic aesthetic in its carriages. The interiors feature polished wood paneling and plush furnishings with intricate patterns.
In terms of onboard amenities, the train is complete with sleeper coaches and living spaces. The sleeper coaches are available in three configurations: Pullman, Deluxe, and Royal, with the Royal suite being the largest at sixteen square meters. Each suite has a bathroom, air conditioning, safes, tea facilities, and cupboards. The Royal and Deluxe suites also include a separate lounge area with a bar fridge for added comfort.
The living spaces, on the other hand, come in several carriage types. A 32-seat observation car features an open-air balcony, bar, and panoramic windows. Connected to the observation car is the Club Car area, where passengers can smoke and watch the passing scenery. You can also find a lounge car, which is slightly smaller with only about 26 seats but features a gift shop with unique merchandise and souvenirs. The dining cars are the most spacious on the train, accommodating roughly 42 passengers.