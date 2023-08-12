11 Of The Oldest Locomotives Still In Service Today

Locomotives have a fascinating history. They were one of the first methods to mass transport goods from one place to another, and while the first railroads used horses to pull carts along the tracks, steam locomotives hit the scene in 1802 and have improved over time. Long gone are the days when operators had to shovel coal into a fire to generate the steam used to run these things. The oldest surviving locomotive is Puffing Billy, a steam locomotive from 1813. It doesn't run anymore, but you can find it on display at the Science Museum in London.

These days, modern locomotives use diesel, biodiesel, hydrogen, and even electricity to power their way down the tracks, with the goal of increasing efficiency while decreasing emissions. Today, freight railroads account for 0.5% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. That's not half bad, and it's improving regularly.

However, much like military vehicles such as helicopters, locomotives are expensive to replace. They also don't get produced on a massive scale, which means a lot of older locomotives are still on the rails today. Older locomotives are generally used for things like tourism and passenger transport, leaving the heavy lifting to modern, more fuel-efficient machines. However, there are some older locomotives that still put in a hard day's work like their more modern counterparts — here are some of the oldest locomotives still in service today.