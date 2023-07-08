The Aérotrain: A French Train Ahead Of Its Time That Never Left The Station

The average train that you may come across in the United States is powered in one of two ways. Most freight trains, like those manufactured by Wabtec or Caterpillar's Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD), are powered by electric traction motors that derive energy from onboard diesel generators. Passenger trains used by Amtrak and other rail lines use electricity from overhead lines or a third rail on the track to power electric motors to move along the rails. Amtrak's Acela train uses this method of propulsion and is capable of reaching 150 miles per hour. But whatever method is used to power the locomotive, most trains ride on a set of tracks and use a conventional set of wheels to move.

However, that is not the case with the French-pioneered Aérotrain, a train that rode on a cushion of air along one central track. It was designed in the early 1960s through the 1970s to be a high-speed rail solution. Engineer Jean Bertin was the man behind the project. And although the train and concept seemed promising at first, it ultimately never saw adoption as a major form of rail transportation.