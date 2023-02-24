The Caspian Sea Monster: A Monumental Soviet Aircraft That Defied Convention

In the summer of 2020, something enormous and unlikely clambered up onto the beach of Derbent, Russia's southernmost city nestled along the western shore of the Caspian Sea. It was longer than the world's largest passenger aircraft, weighed 380 tons, and had been lurking dormant among the waves for more than three decades. No, it wasn't King Ghidorah, but it once had the capability to be equally as destructive. It was the "Lun-class ekranoplan," the sole production model of its kind ever completed.

An "ekranoplan" is a particular type of vehicle that's technically classified as a ship, but are really something closer to an airplane crossed with a boat. These unusual craft make use of a piece of aerodynamic wizardry called the ground effect. When a plane flies very close to a flat surface — not much more than 16 feet — a cushion of air builds up beneath the wings, providing lift. Additionally, vortices that normally form at the wingtips and create drag are broken up, leading to faster speeds and more lift.

In the late 1960s, US spy satellites captured images of a massive Soviet ekranoplan, and analysts dubbed it the "Caspian Sea Monster." That was the experimental "Korabl Maket," or KM. Tests of the KM informed the design of the Lun, which went into service in 1987. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, it was essentially abandoned and forgotten at a naval base ... until now.