China's New Maglev Train Just Reached An Impressive Speed Record

Magnetic levitation, or maglev, technology has been around since the 1940s, but it's only now coming into focus as a means of high-speed transit. There are several maglev train systems spread throughout Asia, and one of the countries at the forefront of the technology is the People's Republic of China. China has been using maglev trains since the debut of the Shanghai maglev train in 2004.

Advertisement

That train only travels 19 miles, but it manages the distance in seven minutes and 20 seconds, reaching speeds of 268 mph. In 2021, China achieved a speed of 372 mph with another system. While that's incredibly fast, China isn't satisfied with a single train line and is actively working to improve the technology to make high-speed trains more available to its citizens. To that end, China has set its sights on creating the world's first 1,000 km/h maglev train, and in August 2024, it hit a significant milestone.

During a pivotal test of China's ingenuity in maglev train design, its ultra-high-speed (UHS) maglev transportation system reached the breakneck speed of 621 mph (1,000 km/h). This was the first full-size demonstration of the technology involved, which is different from current maglev trains used in Japan, South Korea, and also China. China's newest UHS maglev train design is similar in concept to Elon Musk's proposed Hyperloop system, though with several differences.

Advertisement