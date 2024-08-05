Why Do Trains Derail, And How Often Does It Happen?
Whenever we think of train derailments, our minds almost always picture them as major accidents typically resulting in rail wagons and locomotives coming off the tracks, tumbling onto the areas nearby and spilling their cargo everywhere in the vicinity. In the unfortunate event of a derailment involving passenger trains operated by Amtrak, our perception is that it almost always results in passenger injuries and deaths. The depiction of train derailments as major accidents in movies and popular culture has only cemented this view.
With the U.S. looking at expanding its high-speed rail network, there are concerns over the overall safety of these upcoming superfast passenger trains. Train derailments have also been in the news recently, with a spate of rail crashes in other countries.
With its vast and extensive rail network, the U.S. isn't immune to train derailments either, with several crashes being reported in the recent past. Among the more notable ones include the 2023 incident at East Palestine, Ohio, and the 2022 train derailment at Mendon, Missouri.
The East Palestine derailment did not lead to loss of life, but the wagons involved contained hazardous materials. These wagons caught fire and polluted the surrounding air while also contaminating the groundwater sources in the area. The crash in Missouri was deadlier and left more than 140 people injured and resulted in the deaths of four individuals.
Rail derailments are also highly publicized in the media and widely reported. But how common are they really? We decided to investigate the main reasons behind train derailments in the U.S. Here's what we found.
Train derailments are more common than you might think
Based on media reports, it would appear that train derailments in the U.S. are rare occurrences, happening once or twice a year and almost always without major casualties. While this is reassuring, the data tells us a different story. Statistics released by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and compiled by USA Facts make it evident that train derailments in the U.S. are a daily occurrence.
FRA data from 2023 indicates that as of October of that year, there were 742 separate derailment incidents reported in the U.S. That's more than two derailments per day, even without accounting for other accident types like collisions and fires.
While these numbers are certainly high, data also indicates that the number of derailments has been steadily decreasing in the country over the past several decades. The highest number of derailments was reported in 1978 when there were an incredible 9,400 incidents recorded in a single year. Today, that figure is down to an average of just over 1,000 derailments per year. In 2022, for example, there were a total of 1,259 derailments in the U.S. Since 1975, there have been a total of 144 deaths as a result of train derailments.
If train derailments occur with such terrifying regularity in the U.S., why isn't everyone talking about them? This is partly because of how these incidents are reported to the FRA. Railroad companies are mandated to report even the most minor accidents to the agency, so the list of derailments also includes nonserious incidents that don't typically attract media scrutiny.
The main causes of train derailments in the U.S.
Based on data from the Federal Railroad Administration, derailments account for a whopping 71% of all train accidents in the U.S. Given how frequently they happen, authorities have analyzed the main reasons that lead to derailments. In most cases, derailments are the result of human error. The FRA describes these causes as a "crewmember failing to perform their duty" or "violating an operating rule."
Beyond human error, there is data to indicate that a significant number of train derailments are the result of defective railway tracks. The FRA reports that 35% of all train accidents are caused by faulty tracks or roadbeds, which supports the tracks, and it wouldn't be entirely erroneous to extrapolate that the most likely accident type caused by defective train tracks are derailments.
The FRA data also has insights into the states where derailments are most commonly reported. Illinois and Texas seem to be in some sort of competition as far as train derailments go, with these states each reporting more than 12,000 derailments between 1975 and 2022. With just over 6,500 derailments in the same period, Pennsylvania comes in at a distant third. The other states that make it to the top five places include California — with 6,328 derailments — and Ohio — with 5,756 derailments — during the same period.