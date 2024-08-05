Why Do Trains Derail, And How Often Does It Happen?

Whenever we think of train derailments, our minds almost always picture them as major accidents typically resulting in rail wagons and locomotives coming off the tracks, tumbling onto the areas nearby and spilling their cargo everywhere in the vicinity. In the unfortunate event of a derailment involving passenger trains operated by Amtrak, our perception is that it almost always results in passenger injuries and deaths. The depiction of train derailments as major accidents in movies and popular culture has only cemented this view.

With the U.S. looking at expanding its high-speed rail network, there are concerns over the overall safety of these upcoming superfast passenger trains. Train derailments have also been in the news recently, with a spate of rail crashes in other countries.

With its vast and extensive rail network, the U.S. isn't immune to train derailments either, with several crashes being reported in the recent past. Among the more notable ones include the 2023 incident at East Palestine, Ohio, and the 2022 train derailment at Mendon, Missouri.

The East Palestine derailment did not lead to loss of life, but the wagons involved contained hazardous materials. These wagons caught fire and polluted the surrounding air while also contaminating the groundwater sources in the area. The crash in Missouri was deadlier and left more than 140 people injured and resulted in the deaths of four individuals.

Rail derailments are also highly publicized in the media and widely reported. But how common are they really? We decided to investigate the main reasons behind train derailments in the U.S. Here's what we found.