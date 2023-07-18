All The Hidden Details Of Vladimir Putin's 'Ghost Train'

The fact that Vladimir Putin travels across Russia in hiding in a so-called Ghost Train has been something of an open secret for many years. While the Russian government has never officially confirmed its existence, there have been many sightings of the locomotive and several high-profile leaks that provide plenty of details about the train and its inner workings.

Of course, it isn't unusual for world leaders to travel in style. Presidents, prime ministers, and other royal heads of state often have their modes of transport to get them safely to their destinations, from Cadillacs to Air Force One. Taxpayers usually fund these vehicles, which are necessary to ensure leaders can travel in privacy while quickly getting to where they need to go without being put in danger.

Putin himself has an array of vehicles at his disposal. There's a $1.7 million armored car designed to withstand explosive and chemical attacks along with his private Ilyushin Il-96 jet, a luxurious aircraft that allows Putin to host guests in complete comfort while in the air. However, the secretive Ghost Train is perhaps the most bizarre and high-tech vehicle that Putin uses.