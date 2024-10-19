Major Bluetooth Tracker Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Bluetooth trackers can be incredibly useful pieces of technology. While there are plenty of different ways to keep an eye on vital items like keys and wallets, being able to just search for the item on your phone is a massive convenience. Plus, with a focus on Bluetooth, there's hardly a need to worry about server outages or monthly subscription costs like you'd find with GPS trackers. There aren't very many brands out there that deal with Bluetooth tracking, though, so finding the right one for you might be a bit of a challenge.

We've taken a look at various Bluetooth trackers before. In our Apple AirTag review, we noted how there are many important aspects to determining a great tracker, including the range of features and ease of setup. And it's not just about which one reviews well — it's about how many devices it works with, and how well integrated it is with them. While some brands manage to excel in these departments, others come up just a bit too short, and don't give you much of a good reason to pick them over their competitors.

Let's take a look at all the major Bluetooth tracker brands, ranked from worst to best.