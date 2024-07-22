Chipolo One Vs. Apple AirTag: Which Is Right For You?

In normal everyday life, there are few more annoying feelings than the frustration of losing something. Whether it is something small like not being able to find your car keys or something big like your suitcase not showing up in baggage claim after a long airplane flight, the pang of not knowing where your property is will eat at you. Beforehand, all you could do was retrace your steps or frantically turn your house upside down in order to find your lost items, or in the case of a missing bag, hoping that it turns up somehow, somewhere. In one of the more under-sung technological breakthroughs in the last several years, you are able to take out a lot of the guess work of finding your missing items (or pets and children) thanks to smart trackers.

By simply attaching a small little tag to your key ring or bag, you are able to know either the precise location or a close estimation of where exactly your stuff has gotten to. Several different companies sell these kinds of tags. One of the biggest is, of course, Apple, which released its first Apple AirTag smart tracker in 2021. However, some companies have a more meager starting point, like Chipolo.

This is a company that began with a Kickstarter in 2013 and has expanded in the last 11 years to become a company with a massive, global reach that deals exclusively with smart trackers. Here, we are going to break down what exactly makes each of these trackers their own and weigh the pros and cons of each product, and in the end, we will hopefully be able to point you in the right direction to buy your own smart tracker.