Pebblebee Offers An AirTag Alternative That You Can Easily Hook To A Keychain

There's no mistaking that the Pebblebee Clip is a direct rival to the first-party Apple AirTags. While it might be a simple disc similar to Apple's design, it has one important difference that makes it appealing to Apple fans: its teardrop shape offers a loophole that makes it possible to easily attach it to hooks, keyrings, bicycles, and other items with strings or straps. To do that with AirTags, you need to buy a separate "Loop" accessory. Considering a single AirTag already costs $29.00, and a loop will set you back another $15 to $20 at the very least, having one device that does both definitely saves a lot of money, especially since you will be buying these in packs.

Other than that, the Pebblebee Clip promises up to six months of use on a single charge and has a range of up to 500 feet. In addition to a loud buzzer, the tracker has LED lights that will help owners locate it in the dark more easily. The model is also IPX6 waterproof to withstand a light shower if accidentally left out in the open, such as clipped to a backpack used during a rainstorm. The tracker charges via a USB-C to USB-A cable, which is quite common these days, even for those who own Apple devices.