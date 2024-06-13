Can One AirTag Be Connected To Two iPhones At The Same Time? Sharing Limits, Explained

We all have that one friend who always happens to lose their stuff more often than they'd like. It doesn't matter whether it's an item as important as their phone or something as trivial as a pen — it won't take long before they misplace it. If you're that friend and have had enough of your belongings constantly going missing, then you probably already bought Apple AirTags.

AirTags work via Bluetooth and enable you to locate your things easily using the Find My app; no more hunting around your apartment or retracing your steps down the street. However, while AirTags are indeed a godsend for personal belongings, the same can't be said for shared or borrowed items. You see, AirTags come with a feature that prevents their owners from using the devices for unwanted tracking. When you travel with an AirTag that isn't connected to your Apple ID, your iPhone will be notified and the AirTag itself will start beeping to get your attention. This can be quite annoying when you're using a bag you borrowed from your roommate, or you're taking the family dog to the park. A workaround for shared items is to attach another AirTag to it, but this isn't really practical and can feel redundant.

Thankfully, with the release of iOS 17, Apple has finally solved this dilemma. Yes, you can now use one AirTag along with multiple people.