How To Reset An Apple AirTag: A Step-By-Step Guide

The Find My app enables users to keep track of their Apple products, check their last location, or ping them if they are nearby. Apart from iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, it is also available on the tiny, coin-sized tracker called AirTag.

AirTag is arguably one of the most useful and, at the same time, the most controversial gadgets that Apple has ever made. You can slip it in your wallet, backpack, or suitcase or add it to the keychain, and it will keep sending its location to your iPhone.

To set up an AirTag, you must connect it with your Apple ID. However, what happens when you want to lend the tracker to a friend or sell it? Well, there are two ways to reset an AirTag and unpair it from an iPhone.

First, you can reset your AirTag using the Find My app on your iPhone. Then there's the elaborate, mechanical way of resetting an AirTag, which requires you to open the stainless steel cover and remove the battery cell. Either way, you'll get a fresh, ready-to-pair AirTag.