5 Smart Ways To Use Samsung Galaxy SmartTags

In October 2023, Samsung released the newest iteration of its SmartTag tracker device, the SmartTag2, which follows up on the improvements made in the previous SmartTag+ revision by increasing its battery life as well as its resistance to dust and water. Designed primarily to work with Galaxy phones, SmartTags are Samsung's answer to Tile and Apple's AirTag.

"After analyzing thousands of reviews of the previous iterations, we noticed some feedback about minor inconveniences that affect the user experience," said Samsung product planner Dalwon Kim in a press release. "Our goal for this version was to create a design that is smaller, lighter, and attachable anywhere. We also wanted to make sure the battery was not easily removable. We took outdoor activities into account and made specific improvements to enhance the product's durability, such as adding IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant features."

The most common use of SmartTags and its competitors are as trackers, but they offer some other benefits as well, including being able to use the button on the tag to start an automation sequence, like sending a pre-written text message to a specific person or operating a smart appliance made by Samsung or a partner compatible with SmartThings. With that in mind, let's look at some of the best use cases for Samsung's SmartTags.