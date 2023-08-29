LG And Samsung Team Up To Make Their Smart Home Devices, Apps Play Nice Together

Getting smart appliances across different brands to work well together appears to have just gotten a whole lot easier. On Tuesday, the Home Connectivity Alliance issued a press release, as did member companies LG and Samsung, all of which announced that the HCA members would begin to implement the standardized HCA Interface Specification 1.0 in their appliances in the fourth quarter of 2023 and beyond. Going forward, this means that if you have a preference for a specific brand's app for managing your smart devices, you can just use that app to control everything instead of having to rely on separate apps or hope for every device to have a good implementation in something like Google Home.

The HCA announced their specifications in January at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. "This is a monumental achievement for our members to release the HCA Interface Specification 1.0 within one year of the organization's launch at CES 2022," said Yoon Ho Choi, HCA President, in the January press release "The availability of this specification will enable the large appliance industry to begin development of interoperable and energy-efficient ecosystems between trusted global brands that will provide convenience, help stabilize the electrical grid, and help deliver cost savings for consumers."