How To Connect Bluetooth Headphones To Your In-Flight Entertainment Screen

When flying, most in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems provide a treasure trove of content to make your journey more enjoyable, offering everything from blockbuster movies and engaging TV shows to curated music playlists and interactive games. However, the experience can often be dampened by the limitations of standard airline-issued headphones, which are typically uncomfortable, deliver subpar sound quality, and may not fit properly. Thankfully, you don't have to settle for these lackluster headphones or purchase a separate set for the flight. Instead, you can connect your Bluetooth headphones directly to the in-flight entertainment system for a more comfortable and enhanced audio experience.

Many newer aircraft feature Bluetooth-enabled systems, so you can easily pair your headphones. Even if your flight doesn't have this option, you can use a Bluetooth audio transmitter — a handy gadget for flights that bridges the gap between older systems and your wireless headphones. In this guide, we'll walk you through the simple steps to connect your Bluetooth headphones, regardless of the system onboard. With these steps, you'll be able to enjoy high-quality audio from Bluetooth headphones and avoid the discomfort of wired headphones.