How To Use Bluetooth Earbuds With The PS5
Gaming is often a social affair. We don't always want to hear the lamentations and/or insults from defeated players in online lobbies, but when playing with friends, communication can be key. It's unfortunate, then, that the PlayStation 5 doesn't natively offer support for Bluetooth audio.
Yes, Sony's latest system boasts a lot of handy features, like Spoiler Warning mode, but Bluetooth connectivity still requires a bit of a workaround. For PS4 users, it was as simple as opening the Devices menu from the main system settings and activating your paired Bluetooth earbuds or headset from the Bluetooth Devices menu, but the system's successor still doesn't offer this functionality (not yet, anyway).
This isn't to say that your Bluetooth earbuds or headset won't work with the system at all, however. There are several ways to use them with your PS5, and perhaps the most convenient method involves connecting to a Smart TV. Here's how to do it.
Connecting Bluetooth audio devices to a smart TV
The whole concept of a smart TV, of course, revolves around compatibility and connectivity between a range of different devices. As such, it's typically a simple matter to link a smart TV to your Bluetooth headset or earbuds. The general process is very similar to the one the PS4 offers: While your audio device is pairing (meaning it's visible to other Bluetooth-enabled systems), navigating to the Bluetooth menu of your TV's settings should allow your TV to find the device in question and pair them together.
From your TV's audio settings, you'll then just need to ensure that audio is set to output through your earbuds or headset rather than your TV's speakers (or any other audio device you may use). This method works in tandem with the DualSense controller's microphone, meaning you can still join party chat with your friends.
While this is a convenient general option for using Bluetooth audio with the PS5, there's yet another option for those who don't have compatible smart TVs.
Connecting via a Bluetooth adapter
Dongles have long been fantastic workarounds for providing compatibility where it wouldn't otherwise be available. It's no surprise, then, that Bluetooth adaptors are available to bridge the gap and bring Bluetooth audio to PS5 users. Here's how to do it.
-
Insert your chosen USB Bluetooth transmitter into the PS5's USB port.
-
Enable the pairing function on both the transmitter and your chosen audio device.
-
When they've connected to each other, open your PS5's settings menu from the home screen.
-
From "Sound," open the "Audio Output" submenu.
-
Select "Switch Output Device Automatically," which will allow your system to start transmitting audio to the earbuds/headset as soon as they're paired together.
-
From "Output Device," select the audio device in question.
Bluetooth connectivity is a fundamental feature of many of the devices we all use on a daily basis. It's a bit unfortunate that it can be a little circuitous to enable Bluetooth earbuds and headsets on the PS5, a device that prides itself on being a multimedia powerhouse as well as a gaming console. Nonetheless, the effort is more than worth it.