How To Use Bluetooth Earbuds With The PS5

Gaming is often a social affair. We don't always want to hear the lamentations and/or insults from defeated players in online lobbies, but when playing with friends, communication can be key. It's unfortunate, then, that the PlayStation 5 doesn't natively offer support for Bluetooth audio.

Yes, Sony's latest system boasts a lot of handy features, like Spoiler Warning mode, but Bluetooth connectivity still requires a bit of a workaround. For PS4 users, it was as simple as opening the Devices menu from the main system settings and activating your paired Bluetooth earbuds or headset from the Bluetooth Devices menu, but the system's successor still doesn't offer this functionality (not yet, anyway).

This isn't to say that your Bluetooth earbuds or headset won't work with the system at all, however. There are several ways to use them with your PS5, and perhaps the most convenient method involves connecting to a Smart TV. Here's how to do it.