How To Optimize Your Bluetooth Headphones For The Best Audio Quality

While trying to understand your Bluetooth headphones, you may come across terms like "Hi-Fi," "Hi-Res," or "lossless." These and other words are part of a constellation of terminology related to audio resolution. But don't get intimidated. At the most basic level, audio resolution refers to the detail you can hear in an audio file. Just as a video looks better at 4K than it does at 720p, so too does audio sound better as its resolution increases. However, if you set a video to 4K on a 1080p display, you won't see it in 4K, so you're just wasting bandwidth. Similarly, if you want to play back a high-resolution audio file, you need a pair of speakers or headphones capable of playing it at that quality.

Audio resolution is described in terms of sample rate expressed in kilohertz, which describes the number of samples per second, and bit depth—the amount of information in each sample of an audio file, which correlates with dynamic range. For example, CD-quality audio files are encoded at 44.1kHz/16bit, which means that there are 44,100 samples in each second of the file and that it has 16 bits of resolution per sample. In non-technical terms, higher numbers mean better sound quality.

Currently, the most robust Bluetooth codec, Sony LDAC, can support streams of up to 96kHz/24bit audio, which you may notice is higher than the CD quality standard of 44.1kHz/16bit. It's heavily debated by audio experts whether human hearing can detect that level of detail. Although LDAC is not lossless, it's still far more detailed than most people will be able to notice. Codecs sit in the signal chain between your device and your headphones, so let's explore them in more detail.