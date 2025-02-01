How To Find A GPS Tracker Or AirTag On Your Car

It's the stuff of spy movies: someone plants a GPS tracker or Apple AirTag in your car without your consent and uses it to track your every move. While this may seem like a farfetched scenario, it's something that is occurring with increasing frequency thanks to the widespread availability of consumer GPS tracking devices. For about the cost of a meal at a casual restaurant, anyone can buy an Apple AirTag or Samsung SmartTag, which they can then use to keep track of everything from luggage and backpacks to keys and wallets.

Advertisement

Besides AirTags, GPS trackers generally fall into one of three categories: portable battery-powered, hardwired, and plug-in trackers. A problem arises when these devices are used to secretly track someone and monitor their activities. GPS trackers are often no bigger than a quarter, making them difficult to detect. As one can imagine, this has appealed to people with nefarious motives who use them to stalk, harass, and keep tabs on their victims.

Laws about the use of GPS trackers vary widely from state to state, with some making it illegal to track someone without their permission while a few barely mention the subject. Whatever the laws in your state say, using a GPS device to track someone without their authorization is a serious invasion of privacy. If you think someone is tracking you with an AirTag, SmartTag, or another GPS tracker, you're not powerless — there are ways to identify and remove it.

Advertisement