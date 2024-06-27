What To Do If You Get An Alert About An Unknown AirTag

If you're running iOS 14.5 or newer, turned on Location Services, Bluetooth, and Tracking Notifications in the Find My app, and are not on airplane mode, you may receive an "AirTag Found Moving With You" notification on your iPhone. This happens when your device detects that an AirTag, which isn't linked to your Apple ID, has been traveling with you for quite some time. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that someone had sneakily tucked it into your bag or clothings to stalk you.

There are a few other reasons why you get an unknown AirTag alert. The first is if you're using a borrowed item like a backpack, luggage, or car with an AirTag attached (the car's AirTag being in the keys). It's also possible that someone lost their AirTag, and it managed to find its way to your belongings. Sometimes, there are even instances that you get notified when you're moving in the same area with other people. This can be on a tour, in public transport, or even in a large resort. Since you're traveling with these people, you're within their AirTag's reach, and this is what your iPhone picks up on.

So, now how would you know whether an AirTag is with your person or is actually traveling with their owner who happens to be near you? The biggest sign is that you'll hear a chime from the unknown AirTag if it's moving with you but its owner isn't around. This means it was either intentionally or mistakenly slipped into your belongings or vehicle. If, however, you don't hear any chimes but receive the alert, we'll walk you through the step-by-step guide on what to do next.