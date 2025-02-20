Amazon Is Making A Big Change To Kindle Books, And You Only Have A Few Days To Prepare

Based on personal testing, it seems like the ability to download and transfer ebook files by USB — specifically the titles you've directly purchased — from Amazon will no longer be a viable option by February 26, 2025. For the basic Kindle reader who mostly uses Wi-Fi connectivity to send purchased titles to their device, this may seem like an inconsequential change. However, there are important factors to consider that may have a huge impact on your ebook-reading experience in the long run.

Advertisement

For starters, without the download feature, your purchased ebooks will remain within Amazon. While you certainly can still "send Kindle books to your Wi-Fi enabled devices," this will likely be harder to do on a gadget that doesn't follow the Kindle's ebook format. Should there ever come a time when you'd want to replace your Kindle with a non-Amazon brand e-reader, you may not be able to easily port the ebooks you paid for over to the new device.

There have also been rare cases in the past when Amazon pulled the plug on certain book titles without alerting users. According to Slate, George Orwell's renowned works "1984" and "Animal Farm" were removed from people's Kindle readers in 2009, citing erroneous publishing as the reason. The Times also reported that some of Roald Dahl's published books — namely "Matilda" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" — were recently edited by the publisher Puffin Books to reflect changes to "language related to weight, mental health, violence, gender, and race." While that may seem like a well-intentioned move in the societal aspect, the fact that these changes were automatically pushed without giving the user the option to make the switch and replace the version they originally paid for sets a potentially dangerous precedent.

Advertisement