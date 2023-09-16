Kindle Points: What They Are And How To Use Them

Amazon's Kindle Rewards program page claims that the service is currently in its beta stages and only a select group of customers may have access to it. To check if you have the ability to earn points from book purchases, visit the page of a title you're interested in — if you see "You Earn: X pts" underneath the price of your chosen format, then you should be able to participate in the program. Alternatively, you can look up "Kindle rewards" on the Amazon mobile app and tap the feature button that'll appear at the top of the search results page or visit the Kindle Rewards page on a computer to check if you've already earned any points from recently purchased books.

For every 300 Kindle Points you accumulate, you get $3 to spend on eligible Kindle book titles. For now, you can only redeem points via the Amazon website on a web browser, and only when you reach the 300-point benchmark. If you have less than that, the page will let you know how many more points you need to avail of the reward.

You'll also see if you have any points that are about to expire as well as additional offers that can earn you more points. By default, points earned before June 1, 2023, must be redeemed within six months of the date the points hit your Amazon account before it expires. Any points accumulated after June 1 will have a three-month validity from when they officially register in your Kindle Points balance.