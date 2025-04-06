4 Cheap Solar Powered Gadgets You Can Count On In An Emergency

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Modern life is unpredictable, and that extends to the power grid. Outages have been commonplace for as long as electricity has been, of course, but with ever more of our lives reliant on technology that requires power, it's worth considering whether you're able to be self-sufficient in the event of an emergency. Thankfully, there's one power source that's more stable than any other, at least for a few billion years more: the sun. Not only can you pull double duty with solar-powered gadgets for camping and outdoor exploration, making them useful outside of emergencies, but you won't need to worry too much about keeping them charged when they're in storage.

Barring the few emergencies that have the potential to blot out the sun, the star around which Earth orbits could be your only source of power in the event that something knocks out the power in your area. But if you're prepared enough, such an emergency will be easier to navigate, and one great way to prepare is to keep some solar-powered gadgets on hand. From maintaining power for your smartphone and other devices to keeping in communication even when the cellular network goes down, and from keeping the dark at bay to surviving through extreme weather, these are just a few of the solar-powered gadgets you should have on hand for when the unexpected becomes reality.