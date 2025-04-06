4 Cheap Solar Powered Gadgets You Can Count On In An Emergency
Modern life is unpredictable, and that extends to the power grid. Outages have been commonplace for as long as electricity has been, of course, but with ever more of our lives reliant on technology that requires power, it's worth considering whether you're able to be self-sufficient in the event of an emergency. Thankfully, there's one power source that's more stable than any other, at least for a few billion years more: the sun. Not only can you pull double duty with solar-powered gadgets for camping and outdoor exploration, making them useful outside of emergencies, but you won't need to worry too much about keeping them charged when they're in storage.
Barring the few emergencies that have the potential to blot out the sun, the star around which Earth orbits could be your only source of power in the event that something knocks out the power in your area. But if you're prepared enough, such an emergency will be easier to navigate, and one great way to prepare is to keep some solar-powered gadgets on hand. From maintaining power for your smartphone and other devices to keeping in communication even when the cellular network goes down, and from keeping the dark at bay to surviving through extreme weather, these are just a few of the solar-powered gadgets you should have on hand for when the unexpected becomes reality.
Solar powered charging bank
In an emergency, a good charging bank can supply power not only to your phone, but also to other gadgets like rechargeable flashlights, electric lighters, and more. When the power is out but your cellular network is still up, your phone is a lifeline for finding help, keeping in touch with loved ones, and much more. However, a single, portable power bank may only charge a phone once or twice, which is why having a solar-powered one on hand is essential. They're also great camping and year-round gadgets, making them useful even when you're not in an active emergency.
My favorite solar-powered charging bank is the Ready Hour Wireless Solar PowerBank Charger, which has been an essential component of my preparedness kit and camping gear for several years. It starts things off on the right foot by having a 20,000 mAh battery inside its water- and drop-resistant casing. The most powerful smartphones today top out around 5,000 mAh with few exceptions, so you can expect to get at least four full charges out of the PowerBank. It takes things even further by having a wireless charging pad, so you can plop a Qi-enabled phone on top without sacrificing any USB ports. Speaking of those, it's got a high-speed USB-C port alongside two USB-A and one micro-USB port so all your devices, old and new, can get their juice. And the front side is covered in 20 bright LEDs, so the PowerBank can be used as a flashlight or SOS signal. At $89.95 direct from Ready Hour, it's more expensive than some other options, but still affordable for most. Options from Amazon, like the highly rated Blavor Solar Power Bank, are cheaper and offer similar functionality.
Solar powered walkie talkies
In the most common emergencies, such as a power outage, you'll most likely have cellular connectivity, but what happens when that fails, too? In such a scenario, especially if you need to venture away from your loved ones in search of help or supplies, it could be incredibly useful to have walkie talkies on hand for communication. You may also find other walkie talkie users in your area who can offer you extra help.
Some walkie talkies from online brands will offer a lot of extra bells and whistles, such as flashlights, power bank functionality, and so forth. The best of these seems to be the QNIGLO Walkie Talkies, which run $80 for a two-pack and have a built-in flashlight, a hand crank for nighttime power, and an SOS alarm. However, a few reviews mention unit failure, so test them thoroughly after purchasing. If you'd rather get something simple, reliable, and, most importantly, something that works at a reasonably long range, you can always charge it off your solar-powered battery bank. It's possible to spend upwards of $300 on a set of walkies with military-grade specs, and you could certainly do that, but much cheaper options exist that are still extremely reliable. The best option for most people is likely to be the Motorola T210TP, which costs $90 on Amazon for a three-pack. These have a much longer 20-mile range in optimal conditions, and Motorola is a trusted brand in walkie talkies going back decades.
Here's a pro tip: if you're having trouble getting good range with your walkie talkie, find the highest point near you. Because walkie talkies have better range when unobstructed, they work much better when broadcasting from high ground, or between two high points.
Solar powered flashlight or lantern
Another essential item for your preparedness or camping kit is a solar-powered flashlight or lantern. The great thing about a solar-powered light source is that you probably won't need it during the daytime, so you can leave it out to charge from morning until evening, then use it at night. Whether you're dealing with a simple power outage, inclement weather, or something more catastrophic, a reliable light source can be the difference between huddling in the dark and finding your way to safety.
One solid option appears to be the Energizer S-500 Hybrid Power Camping Lantern. Energizer is a brand well known for reliability, and this lantern does not have a single review below three stars on Amazon, with 83% five-star ratings out of 103 total. It runs on either its solar-powered lithium-ion rechargeable battery, which can also be charged via a USB-C port on the side of the device, or three AA batteries, meaning you won't be out of luck if you forget to leave it in the sun. It also has a hanging hook, basic IPX4 water resistance, and a collapsible design for portability. The S-500 runs $23 on Amazon, making it affordable for most people.
If you'd prefer a flashlight to a lantern, you might check out the E-Shidai Solar/Rechargeable Multi-Function LED Flashlight, which has a 4.4-star rating out of 2,719 reviews. It comes in a pack of two for $27.56. It charges a 1,200 mAh battery via built-in solar panels or USB, and can conversely be used as a power bank (though you won't get a full phone charge off its small battery). There's also a strobe mode if you need to disorient someone or simply get their attention.
Solar powered fan
As weather grows more unpredictable due to climate change, excess deaths from heat or cold are expected to grow exponentially, with a 2024 study by researchers Sameed Ahmed M. Khatana, MD, et al. at the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania finding that excess deaths related to extreme weather are expected to rise substantially during the first half of the 21st century. Heat causes an increasing number of related deaths each year on average, with the CDC noting a rise from 297 such deaths in 2004 to 1,153 in 2020, and in 2023, that number spiked to over 2,300. One of the best ways you can prepare is to make sure you have a way to cool yourself off should you experience a power outage during extreme heat. A solar-powered fan could be your lifeline.
In terms of fans, the Drchop 10,800 mAh Solar Camping Fan is worth a look. At $30, and with 4.5 stars out of 3,483 ratings, this fan comes with a discrete solar panel that can be placed in a window or outside while the fan remains indoors. It can also charge over USB-C, meaning you can charge it from the wall, or from an external power bank. Additionally, it includes a built-in light for nighttime use. The detachable solar panel can also be used to charge another USB device such as a smartphone, walkie talkie, power bank, and so forth, making this fan symbiotic with the rest of your emergency preparedness kit. If you're looking for more solar-powered gadgets that can help in an emergency, check out our list of useful camping gadgets for cooking.
How these solar powered gadgets were chosen
Although this article is intended as an overview of gadget categories, we have also included suggestions for specific products to help readers start their shopping journey. In order to adhere to SlashGear's rigorous editorial policies, each of the products mentioned in this article has undergone analysis, either through hands-on testing or by using a combination of user reviews and judgement based on the writer's expertise to determine their potential utility. The inclusion of a product in this article does not constitute a guarantee of its quality, though they have been carefully reviewed to the extent possible based on the resources available.