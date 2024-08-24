Did Apple Discontinue The MagSafe Battery Pack For Good? Here's What We Know
If there's one thing you can expect from Apple, it's that the company will undoubtedly come out with a slew of brand-new versions of their most popular products on a yearly basis. If you've been a fan of the company for a long time, then you probably already keep an eye on your iPhone's trade-in value so you can get a new one. You'll likely also try to take stock of your existing accessories to see if any of them will be compatible with future Apple gadgets.
One such accessory that you might still have is Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack, which comes with a wireless charging support. Released in July 2021 to go with the iPhone 12, the MagSafe Battery Pack has a nice compact design and is equipped with magnets that make it easy to attach to a compatible iPhone. It didn't come with a power button — it just automatically worked once it was fastened to an Apple device that had MagSafe support.
Can you still buy Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack? If you don't already have it in your arsenal, you're sadly out of luck. A quick search in the online Apple Store — as well as Apple's Amazon storefront — for batteries and MagSafe accessories for iPhone will reveal that the specific product is no longer in official circulation. There's a perfectly feasible explanation for this apparent discontinuation of the charging device.
Apple quietly shuttered MagSafe Battery Pack sales in 2023
Eagle-eyed reporters from a few online tech publications noticed that the battery pack — along with the MagSafe Duo Charger, which folds out and can juice up two compatible Apple devices at once — disappeared from Apple's official webstore soon after the company's iPhone 15 event in 2023, during which the new mobile device was confirmed to have made the switch to USB-C charging.
Given this momentous change — which has been a long-awaited feature among Apple fans and multi-OS gadget users alike — it makes sense for Apple to gradually sunset its offerings of products that sport a Lightning port. To date, several items from Apple's product lineup have gotten the USB-C upgrade, including Apple's EarPods and AirPods Pro. At this rate, it's safe to assume that future iPhones and accessories will eventually support USB-C connectivity, leaving your old charging paraphernalia to sadly sit on the shelf and collect dust.
Will the MagSafe Battery Pack get a USB-C upgrade?
Although there has been no official word from Apple regarding the removal of its MagSafe Battery Pack back in 2023, you can rest assured that Apple will eventually release accessories you'd want to have alongside your newest iPhone. Many predict that the iPhone 16 is slated for release in September 2024, so new accessories may well be announced at the same time.
Whether this includes a USB-C MagSafe battery charger remains to be seen. Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack came out nine months after the iPhone 12. If you compare the schedule with Apple's latest release, you'll notice that it's been more than that time period already since the iPhone 15 was put on the market. At this point, if there is a plan to upgrade the battery pack to USB-C, you'd have to wait until Apple's fall event this year to see if it comes to fruition.