Did Apple Discontinue The MagSafe Battery Pack For Good? Here's What We Know

If there's one thing you can expect from Apple, it's that the company will undoubtedly come out with a slew of brand-new versions of their most popular products on a yearly basis. If you've been a fan of the company for a long time, then you probably already keep an eye on your iPhone's trade-in value so you can get a new one. You'll likely also try to take stock of your existing accessories to see if any of them will be compatible with future Apple gadgets.

One such accessory that you might still have is Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack, which comes with a wireless charging support. Released in July 2021 to go with the iPhone 12, the MagSafe Battery Pack has a nice compact design and is equipped with magnets that make it easy to attach to a compatible iPhone. It didn't come with a power button — it just automatically worked once it was fastened to an Apple device that had MagSafe support.

Can you still buy Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack? If you don't already have it in your arsenal, you're sadly out of luck. A quick search in the online Apple Store — as well as Apple's Amazon storefront — for batteries and MagSafe accessories for iPhone will reveal that the specific product is no longer in official circulation. There's a perfectly feasible explanation for this apparent discontinuation of the charging device.

