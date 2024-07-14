10 Unique (And Useful) MagSafe Accessories For Your iPhone

MagSafe power banks alone are almost good enough to justify buying an iPhone. There is none of that carrying around your smartphone in one hand with your power bank in the other, connected by an annoying wire. The power bank stays locked on, making it safe to put your phone in your pocket or your bag while it charges. But beyond than that, they don't do much else. Ugreen's Foldable Kickstand Magnetic Battery goes a step further by adding a kickstand to an already great product.

The kickstand lets you prop up your phone in portrait or landscape orientation while you're charging it. Normally the big, 10,000mAh capacity would be a turn-off for a MagSafe power bank because of the weight it adds to your iPhone while holding it, so the kickstand makes that fact easier to live since you can set the phone down and keep using it comfortably. If you watch a lot of YouTube on the go — or have kids stealing your phone to watch "Coco Melon" when it's on bingo battery — this is the portable battery for you.

Other than that, the device lets you charge another device simultaneously via cable. There's enough charge to top up the average iPhone twice, and the kickstand is rated to sustain even the mighty iPhone Plus or Pro Max. You're clear to take it on your flight with you and it includes safety features like high-temperature protection and short-circuit safeguards. Grab it from Amazon for $69.99.