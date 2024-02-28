Backbone One Death Stranding Limited Edition Controller Review: Kojima Boosts Decent Design

If you're a fan of "Death Stranding" and you play a lot of mobile games, you'll love Backbone's newest mobile controller. In a first-time collaboration with Kojima Productions, Backbone created a Death Stranding Limited Edition Backbone One (2nd Gen) controller with a translucent yellow design and a neat "Death Stranding" logo on its back that's only visible when it's expanded (not to mention Backbone and Kojima Productions logos on the opposite side).

Along with its special design, this Backbone One controller comes with a free copy of "Death Stranding Director's Cut" (a $40 value) that's only redeemable in the App Store for compatible iPhones, iPads, and Mac devices. The controller was originally revealed for pre-order on January 30, 2024, at $125 — with the free game code needing to be redeemed by February 27, 2024 — but it quickly sold out. With such a big success, it's possible Backbone could set up a second limited release for the controller, but if not, you can still grab a standard 2nd Gen Backbone One for $99.

The Death Stranding Limited Edition Backbone One has the same innards and functionality as the standard version of the 2nd Gen Backbone One. The regular 2nd Gen Backbone One offers all the same design elements, case adapters, and ergonomic handling of the "Death Stranding" model, just in a solid black color. Or, there's also a white PlayStation Edition as an option — and "Death Stranding Directors Cut" for PS5 if you're looking for every conceivable angle of approach for this game.

But for now, we're looking at this unique limited-edition controller. Backbone provided a Backbone One Death Stranding Limited Edition controller for this review.