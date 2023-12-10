Gaming Accessories For Android To Elevate Your Mobile Gaming Experience
Mobile gaming is very popular these days, and there are many games you can play on your phone that rival the ones on consoles. In some cases, you can even have full crossplay between mobile and consoles — "Fortnite," for example. With Androids capable of playing full-blown console games, many people look to elevate their experience through accessories. There are plenty of things you can pick up to help your phone feel less like a phone and more like a gaming machine.
The downside is many accessories cost a lot of money, but there are some relatively cheap and affordable options for people who don't want to break the bank. If you're looking to turn your Android into something more akin to a Nintendo Switch, that remains an option, too, but it's just going to cost a bit of cash. Whatever your price range is, there's something out there for you. Every item on this list is backed up by high user scores, along with a blend of our own reviews.
Razer Kishi
Razer might be best known as a PC accessories maker, ranging from keyboards, mice, and headsets, but they also have one of the best Android gaming accessories on the market. The Razer Kishi is the ultimate handheld gaming device as it's a plug-and-play accessory that'll attach right to your phone and give you a feel much like a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. Our review called it the best gaming controller yet back in 2020, and that holds up today.
A newer generation of the model has been released since our review, so you can get the older one for cheap on the used market or pick up the modern v2 one for $89.90 on Amazon. It's tough to go wrong with either, but the Kishi v2 does have bigger buttons, fixing a flaw we mentioned in our review of the original model. That might not be a huge deal for you, and if it isn't, then the regular Kishi would work out just fine. You'll need to ensure you buy the right model, however, as Razer offers a Kishi for Android and iPhone.
SteelSeries SmartGrip Mobile Phone Holder
If you want to use a controller with your Android, you're in luck. While you could simply connect a controller using Bluetooth, people who don't want to prop their phone up against something to play will want something that feels more ergonomic. The SteelSeries SmartGrip clip allows your phone to snap right onto your controller as a mounted device.
This is nice for many reasons, with a simple one being you no longer have to have your hands on your phone, feeling the growing warmth as you continue to game. You can pick this up for the low price of $9.99 from Amazon, so it's a decent upgrade without breaking the bank.
This clip has a 4.1/5 average rating on Amazon and does exactly what you want it to. It comes with an adjustable mount that lets you angle your phone just right on the controller, so you shouldn't run into any issues getting comfortable. The only downside is this is meant to be used with the SteelSeries Nimbus, Stratus Duo, and Stratus XL controllers. You might have trouble getting it to latch onto a PlayStation or Xbox controller, but it's not impossible. People in the Q&A section on Amazon note it can be done, but things can get clunky, and it's not entirely secure.
8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller
There are many controllers to choose from if you want to use one while gaming on Android. If you already have one from a console, you could use that, or you can opt for something different. The 8BItDo Pro 2 is a popular option, and this is a controller that will work on your PC, console, and Android device. It does cost $52.99 from Amazon, so while it comes in cheaper than a new Xbox or PlayStation controller, it's still not the most affordable accessory out there. However, that price may be justified as it has a 4.6/5 rating on Amazon from 1,614 reviewers.
There aren't a ton of downsides to this controller — it supports Bluetooth or wired USB, has two extra buttons on the back for added versatility, and will work with just about everything you own. One thing to note is the D-pad might not be up to your standards. It features four directional buttons, but something like an Xbox Series X controller has an entire pad with eight buttons to hit. If that's not a deal-breaker, then the 8BitDo controller is perfect.
Anker 737 Power Bank
Playing a game for an extended period can cause some real hurt to your phone battery. This could force you to game with it plugged in, meaning you'll have to be close to a wall socket. You can ditch the outlet and grab a portable power bank that will make it so you can sit anywhere without worrying about your phone dying. The Anker 737 is a very good choice that we rank as one of the 10 best power banks on the market, and the user rating is 4.6/5 on Amazon.
The 737 features a 24,000mAh battery, so you can get multiple charges out of your Android device from it if it's all juiced up. The big downside is that this power bank will cost you $159.99 from Anker's website. You might be able to snag a cheaper, used version from Amazon for much cheaper if you're open to buying refurbished. No matter the route you take, you'll be pleased with having all the extra power at your fingertips.
Black Shark Cell Phone Cooler Fun Cooler 2Pro
You might be surprised by how hot a phone can get while gaming, and instead of dealing with a rapidly overheating phone, you can get something to cool it off. The Black Shark cooler can attach straight to your phone and get things cooled down in a hurry. You can keep track of the temperature in real time, and you shouldn't even be able to hear a fan blowing as the cooling is happening. If you're a fan of RGB lights, the cooler is capable of that, too, as a bonus.
Based on over 1,000 reviews on Amazon, this Black Shark cooler has a 4.4/5 rating. It'll cost $39.99 to pick up, but the majority of buyers who left a review are overall pleased with the purchase. There are some complaints about the companion app and connectivity issues, but that shouldn't have any impact on how it cools your phone. You might find it difficult to attach to your device if you're also using your phone on a controller mount, so that's something to keep in mind.