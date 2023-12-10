Gaming Accessories For Android To Elevate Your Mobile Gaming Experience

If you want to use a controller with your Android, you're in luck. While you could simply connect a controller using Bluetooth, people who don't want to prop their phone up against something to play will want something that feels more ergonomic. The SteelSeries SmartGrip clip allows your phone to snap right onto your controller as a mounted device.

This is nice for many reasons, with a simple one being you no longer have to have your hands on your phone, feeling the growing warmth as you continue to game. You can pick this up for the low price of $9.99 from Amazon, so it's a decent upgrade without breaking the bank.

This clip has a 4.1/5 average rating on Amazon and does exactly what you want it to. It comes with an adjustable mount that lets you angle your phone just right on the controller, so you shouldn't run into any issues getting comfortable. The only downside is this is meant to be used with the SteelSeries Nimbus, Stratus Duo, and Stratus XL controllers. You might have trouble getting it to latch onto a PlayStation or Xbox controller, but it's not impossible. People in the Q&A section on Amazon note it can be done, but things can get clunky, and it's not entirely secure.