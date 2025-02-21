Instagram's Viral Clothing Steamer Sounds Too Good To Be True (So We Tried It)

As a stay-at-home mom, my days are usually filled to the brim with household chores. Most of them I don't mind doing — I get in the zone when I wash dishes or pick up my kids' toys by hand. I go on grocery runs and cook meals for the family. I actually look forward to folding laundry because it's also when I get to catch up on my TV shows and audiobooks. However, if there's one task that daunts me, it's ironing clothes. I'm not great at it. I find it tedious. In fact, I don't do it at all and just wear wrinkled clothing with no shame.

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

When I saw the Jack & Rose Travel Steamer on Instagram and TikTok, though, I felt a glimmer of hope. It looked so much simpler to use than an actual iron, and the people online comparing it to other portable steamers seemed to prefer its overall performance. Maybe I don't have to represent wrinkled garments that hard. It would be nice to look a bit more presentable.

To see if the Jack & Rose Travel Steamer would be something I could use in my daily life as well as during my travels, I ordered a unit off Amazon — the purple version currently priced at $65.99, with an option to use a $16 discount coupon — and looked forward to putting it to the test.