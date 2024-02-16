6 Gadgets You'll Want If You're Planning To Go Overseas

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Preparing to jet off on a trip abroad requires a lot of preparation and planning in advance. Apart from finding the best flight deals, making sure your credit cards, debit cards, and phone plan work internationally, and packing enough clothing for all sorts of activities, you should also arm yourself with electronics that would make being away in a foreign place more manageable. You also may want to go through important settings on your Android phone or iPhone that need to be enabled or disabled for your impending travel, as well as test any features that'll be useful on your excursion.

Some of the more obvious electronic devices that you ought to always have with you on your travels include an e-book reader and a pair of headphones. With a Kindle Paperwhite, you can read as many books as you want on a long flight without running out of battery. Meanwhile, excellent-quality earbuds — preferably noise-canceling ones — will let you enjoy all sorts of pre-downloaded media on your mobile device in peace and protect your ears from the usual loudness associated with airplane rides.

If you need more ideas on which gadgets to acquire before leaving for your international escapade, we've rounded up several items that we believe are essential for a variety of reasons. Product recommendations are based on personal experience as well as past reviews published by members of the SlashGear team, other trustworthy tech publications, and regular customers alike.