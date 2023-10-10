Here's How iPhone's Visual Look Up Feature Could Improve Your Next Vacation

Traveling to a new place can be very rewarding for those who enjoy doing it. You get to immerse yourself in a new culture, try out new activities, sample food you've never tasted before, and see beautiful and interesting sights, among many things. Of course, to commemorate a wonderful experience, it's important to have the right equipment. If bringing a bulky digital camera to take frame-quality photos and video footage is too laborious for you, the next best thing would be to have a smartphone that's equipped with a nice camera. That way, you can immortalize precious moments while you're on vacation.

If you own an iPhone, you can rest assured that documentation of your adventure is taken care of. The newer models running on at least iOS 16 have excellent camera features. Even some that can help you accomplish travel-related tasks that are probably unachievable on most point-and-shoot cameras. For instance, thanks to the iPhone camera's Live Text feature, you can translate foreign languages or convert currency. Another useful perk you should definitely take advantage of during your trip is the iPhone's Visual Look Up functionality.