2028 Volvo XC60 Fixes The Biggest Problem With Plug-In Hybrids

It's always risky, messing with a working formula, but it's tough to see how Volvo more than doubling the electric range of its best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV could doom the 2028 XC60 T8. Freshly renamed (and rebadged), the 2028 Volvo XC60 T8 AWD Long Range Plug-In Hybrid, when it arrives in the U.S. in early 2027 it should have the longest electric range — at up to 78 miles — of any PHEV on the market.

That's more than double the current-generation XC60 T8 — which manages up to 35 miles — courtesy of a larger battery and an improved electric motor. Despite having 41.2 kWh to play with, compared to 18.8 kWh in the old PHEV, and being about 200 pounds heavier, there's still the same 4.5 second 0-60 mph time and a total of 455 horsepower. Volvo says cargo capacity isn't impacted, either, with the larger-capacity battery sandwiched into the SUV's floor.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Alongside the 2028 XC60 T8 Long Range PHEV, there'll also be a B5 AWD trim. That has a mild-hybrid drivetrain as in the current model, will do 0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds, and is set to get a 26 mpg rating on the EPA's combined cycle.