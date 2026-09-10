The Big 2028 Volvo XC40 Refresh Looks Great, But The Major Change Is Inside

Volvo's smallest gas SUV in the U.S. is getting an update, though while the 2028 XC40 may officially be a mid-cycle refresh, it gives the crossover a welcome polish in style and technology. Set to hit roads in early 2027, the new XC40 also sees Volvo trim back the number of choices buyers will have, with a single drivetrain on offer this time around.

Notably, that drivetrain isn't fully electric. While Volvo has been barreling at pretty much full speed into full EVs, the U.S. market has not been quite so ready to embrace them. The struggles of compact electric crossovers like the EX30 illustrates that well, and sure enough the 2028 XC40 — for North America, anyway — won't offer a "Recharge" EV version. Instead, that space will be occupied by the EX40.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Ahead of the big unveil, Volvo invited SlashGear to London to preview the changes it has made. Like the best refreshes, you only really notice the scale — and effectiveness — of the redesign when directly compared to the old model. The new XC40 is cleaner and crisper; simplified and with a greater confidence in the impact of that simplicity.