The Big 2028 Volvo XC40 Refresh Looks Great, But The Major Change Is Inside
Volvo's smallest gas SUV in the U.S. is getting an update, though while the 2028 XC40 may officially be a mid-cycle refresh, it gives the crossover a welcome polish in style and technology. Set to hit roads in early 2027, the new XC40 also sees Volvo trim back the number of choices buyers will have, with a single drivetrain on offer this time around.
Notably, that drivetrain isn't fully electric. While Volvo has been barreling at pretty much full speed into full EVs, the U.S. market has not been quite so ready to embrace them. The struggles of compact electric crossovers like the EX30 illustrates that well, and sure enough the 2028 XC40 — for North America, anyway — won't offer a "Recharge" EV version. Instead, that space will be occupied by the EX40.
Ahead of the big unveil, Volvo invited SlashGear to London to preview the changes it has made. Like the best refreshes, you only really notice the scale — and effectiveness — of the redesign when directly compared to the old model. The new XC40 is cleaner and crisper; simplified and with a greater confidence in the impact of that simplicity.
Less fussy on the outside
The headlamps are pared back to a pair of light slashes each, the Thor's Hammer seeming to float just beneath the surface of the otherwise blacked-out clusters. It's the same at the rear, where the complex taillamps of before have been streamlined to just a couple of strips that seem to glow amid a sea of ink. Clever lamination of the LEDs leave the lights looking continuous and seamless, almost as through they've been projected onto the bodywork rather than captured within it.
The front grille is reworked, as are the hood, front wings, and bumper; there's a new tailgate and rear bumper, too. Volvo's designers took the negative space aesthetic from the lower doors and continued that at the corners of the new XC40, carving out swathes of mass.
It not only plays with light and shadow, but leaves the crossover feeling less sharp at its edges, something pedestrians will probably appreciate in the urban settings the little Volvo is designed for.
A smarter cabin with embedded Google Gemini
Inside, the biggest change is to the central infotainment touchscreen. Gone is the old 9-inch display, replaced with a 11.2-inch version with higher resolution. It seems to float out from the dashboard now, similar to the aesthetic in Volvo's all-electric models. For the 2028 XC40, it's still paired with the familiar 12.3-inch digital driver's cluster display.
Volvo claims the bigger screen should also be more intuitive to use, with the latest version of its software and quicker access to common features. There's also Google Gemini integration, taking on the XC40's voice control functionality. That promises natural language conversation support, for messaging, multimedia control, navigation, and more: think everything a Pixel phone could do. An embedded modem handles over-the-air software updates.
Elsewhere in the cabin, Volvo has leaned into the XC40's upscale aspirations. There's new trim — offered in Brown Ash or Black Ash wood, or aluminum finish — and new ambient lighting to highlight it, including subtle glows that emanate from the dashboard and door panels.
Small details, but ones which help elevate the crossover into a more luxury space. That also goes for the new Arianne Cardamom leather option, a rich brown finish for the seats, and the first time real hide has been offered in the XC40.
One drivetrain choice keeps things simple
Sadly, the U.S. won't be getting the all-electric XC40 Recharge, arguably the more endearing of the two versions. We can likely blame the current American administration's attitude toward foreign-made EVs for that: the XC40 will be made in Volvo's Ghent, Belgium plant.
Instead there'll be a single drivetrain option for U.S. buyers, the 2028 XC40 B5 AWD. That has an inline-4 turbocharged mild-hybrid gas engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. Volvo says it'll do 27 mpg on the EPA combined cycle — one point higher than the pre-refresh XC40 with the same drivetrain — though the 6.3 second 0-60 mph time is two-tenths of a second slower than the outgoing car.
Horsepower remains the same, at 247 hp, but torque is up slightly from 258 lb-ft to 266 lb-ft. There's still 3,500 pounds of tow capacity, and 8.3-inches of ground clearance.
Upgraded safety, but price is TBA
Whether XC40 owners will test that clearance out in the wild remains to be seen. Far more likely to sway buyers is the updated safety tech package, the 2028 XC40 getting a bolstered sensor suite with new cameras, along with new ultrasonic and radar sensors. They power familiar features like automatic emergency steering and emergency braking, collision avoidance, and collision mitigation, but also a new door opening alert that helps avoid slamming a door into the path of a cyclist or other traffic.
Pilot Assist remains an option, a hands-on driver assistance suite for the highway, but with the addition of lane change assist in the refreshed car. There's also an optional 360-degree camera, that now supports a 3D view of the XC40.
Production of the 2028 XC40 is expected to begin later this fall, with U.S. deliveries scheduled to begin early in 2027. Pricing will be confirmed closer to that point, though for context, the current 2026 XC40 B5 AWD starts at just over $45k with destination.