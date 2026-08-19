Google Pixel 11 Review: A Pixel Phone For Everyone
My immediate family has been using Google Pixel devices for several generations, and we've used pretty much the full range of devices. We're talking about Google Pixel, the "A", Pro, and Pro XL, as well as the Fold series — but today we're talking about the non-fold units. In short, the verdict is this: if you're considering buying a Google Pixel phone, your outlook is good: you'll be hard-pressed to find a Google Pixel smartphone released in the last few years that hasn't been a winner.
If you're attempting to compare Pixel to Pixel, the differences can be vast, but only if you're talking about the lowest-end unit compared to a next-generation high-end unit (for example: Pixel 9A vs Pixel 10 Pro XL). There are size differences, yes, (the screen size of the "XL" is significant VS the rest,) and the Pro units have more capabilities in zooming with their cameras, but otherwise inter-generationally you're getting very, very similar smartphones.
We're at a point where the most likely reason you'll buy a new Pixel phone is that you've dropped and destroyed or lost your last device, or you've grown bored with your Samsung Galaxy or iPhone and you want to try something different. These phones come with a guarantee of seven years of software updates — that means it's more likely you'll find some other reason to get a new phone before the phone itself stops working as well as it did when you bought it. So what's stopping you from buying the least expensive Pixel phone you can find today?
Untapped Processor Potential
It's highly unlikely that you're going to be using any smartphone's processing power to its full potential. That's been true of a wide variety of smartphones on the market for at least the last half-decade. The apps and games that most people use on their phone do not require the newest-generation processor system in the newest phone each year — you do not need to worry about that.
My experience and the experience of close friends and family of mine testing every single Pixel over the past decade have made it clear to me that just so long as you're using a Google Pixel phone released in the last 3-4 years, you won't likely find an app or game that runs badly on your phone. The biggest complaint about processor-related issues I've heard from a friend using a Pixel phone in the past few years is that the first-generation Pixel has finally gotten to a point where the phone feels sort of slow. That phone was released in 2016.
The Google Pixel 11 has more than enough processor power for you in the year 2026 — and well into the future, I'd wager. The experience I've had with the Pixel 11 (non-pro) so far has been every bit as high-end as the Pro lineup in past generations.
Camera Power
The camera system in the base Google Pixel 11 is excellent. I've found the performance in everyday photography and videography to be effectively equal to that of the Google Pixel 10 Pro. That said, if you can find a Google Pixel 10 Pro for a lower price than a Google Pixel 11, you might want to make that purchase if you're only otherwise judging your buy based on camera power. They're basically neck-and-neck.
Something to be aware of — and this is mostly directed at people that've never used a Google Pixel smartphone before — there's a not-insignificant amount of processing going on when it comes to delivering the final product with your standard camera in this phone. It's smart, and it makes it difficult to take a bad-looking photo, but you're definitely depending on the phone's camera app to understand what you want out of a photo.
I've spoken with friends and family in the past that've been a little disappointed with the lack of granular non-automatic controls given by Google in the standard camera app on a Pixel phone. In the last few generations, and certainly here with the Pixel 11, that's no longer an issue. You've got plentiful "pro" controls, tweaks, and the ability to shoot RAW photos if you want to avoid Google's magically-ideal photo-fixing process.
This latest version of Google's camera app on the Pixel 11 also works with a how-to/examples feature that's really quite helpful if you're starting from zero.
Software Simplicity
I have been reviewing smartphones for over a decade. I know the fun new features can entice a person to buy a phone, but enjoyment can be fleeting. If you want AI features, the Pixel 11 has Google Gemini — but you can turn it off, if you want. You can use the "Now Playing" feature to identify songs you're hearing — I still use that feature almost daily with any Pixel phone I have, I might very well use that feature more than I do any other app.
While you're still enticed by Google to use a Google account, and Google's interconnected software aplenty, this phone feels calm. I don't feel like I'm being bullied into trying out or subscribing to any of the smartphone brand's special apps or features. I don't feel like I need to pay any more money than I did to buy the phone in order to get the experience as advertised.
This phone just works. It feels nice to use, it's not a complicated device. It's a smartphone I'd recommend to anyone for long-term use.
Verdict: Google Pixel 11 Is More Than Good Enough
The Google Pixel 11 is a delightful phone. Barring the possibility that we get this same phone with indestructible glass and magical color-changing body, I'd say this is just about the ideal smartphone. But it's not all that different from the Google Pixel 10 Pro, which in turn wasn't all that different from the Google Pixel 10, and so on. So what's stopping you from buying whichever Pixel phone you can buy for the lowest price?
I don't know, honestly. You should consider how many years are left on your phone's guaranteed software update schedule, of course. There are considerations for accessories — it's always more likely that the newest-generation phone will get the latest in cool new protective cases and such. But once you have a Pixel, you sort of forget which Pixel you've purchased. That's a good thing, if you ask me.
Before buying a Google Pixel 11, consider what you've needed for any smartphone you've used before, including but not limited to protective cases, screen protectors, and magnetic accessories. If you've been using a Google Pixel 3 since 2018, now's a good time to buy a Google Pixel 11. It's a delightful phone that's well worth the asking price. Or buy a refurbished Google Pixel 10 Pro — you'll have an experience that's every bit as delightful — and you might just find some accessories on sale while you're at it.
You can find the Google Pixel 11 at the Google Store online for around $1,099 right this minute.