Google Pixel 11 Review: A Pixel Phone For Everyone

My immediate family has been using Google Pixel devices for several generations, and we've used pretty much the full range of devices. We're talking about Google Pixel, the "A", Pro, and Pro XL, as well as the Fold series — but today we're talking about the non-fold units. In short, the verdict is this: if you're considering buying a Google Pixel phone, your outlook is good: you'll be hard-pressed to find a Google Pixel smartphone released in the last few years that hasn't been a winner.

If you're attempting to compare Pixel to Pixel, the differences can be vast, but only if you're talking about the lowest-end unit compared to a next-generation high-end unit (for example: Pixel 9A vs Pixel 10 Pro XL). There are size differences, yes, (the screen size of the "XL" is significant VS the rest,) and the Pro units have more capabilities in zooming with their cameras, but otherwise inter-generationally you're getting very, very similar smartphones.

We're at a point where the most likely reason you'll buy a new Pixel phone is that you've dropped and destroyed or lost your last device, or you've grown bored with your Samsung Galaxy or iPhone and you want to try something different. These phones come with a guarantee of seven years of software updates — that means it's more likely you'll find some other reason to get a new phone before the phone itself stops working as well as it did when you bought it. So what's stopping you from buying the least expensive Pixel phone you can find today?